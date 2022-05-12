Snap Inc. names W+K vet Colleen DeCourcy chief creative officer

When DeCourcy announced her retirement last December, she said, “I think I always knew that when I felt that the job had been done, that it would be my time to go.” On her next steps, she told Ad Age, “​​I wouldn't work in advertising, that I know for sure. It was hard work, I’m getting close to retirement age, so I’m gonna take it slow, take it easy.”

For DeCourcy, the draw of Snap's technology platform and the broader concerns of social media were hard to resist.

“My concerns about the impact of social technologies on society are pretty well-known,” she said. “At Snap I’ve met a thoughtful group of people with values and a mission that can make a difference. That’s 100% why I’m doing this.

“What I didn’t expect is how much fun it would be to take my advertising brain and do something completely different with it,” DeCourcy added. “ I’m at a ten-year-old company that’s just getting started in terms of the good it can do with a camera. That’s an incredible opportunity for a creative thinker.”

The announcement comes ahead of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where DeCourcy will be honored with the Lion of St. Mark and will also serve as Jury President of the Glass Lions.