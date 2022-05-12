Snap Inc. names W+K vet Colleen DeCourcy chief creative officer

Five months after former Wieden+Kennedy Global Chief Creative Officer and President Colleen DeCourcy announced she was retiring from advertising, she is back on the scene—as chief creative officer of Snap Inc.
In her new role, DeCourcy will steer the company’s global creative efforts and help elevate its brand image and storytelling. DeCourcy will report to Snap Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Mitchell.
“We are so honored to have Colleen join our team at Snap,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Her exceptional strategic and creative leadership makes her the perfect person to help transform the way we bring the Snap brand to life around the world. Colleen has already made a tremendous impact on the organization, and we can’t wait to see how her incredible talent, passion, and imagination continue to fuel creativity at Snap.”
DeCourcy has actually been working under the radar at the company in recent months. She and her team were involved in the company’s first-ever Oscars ad, a nod to the Best Picture-winning film “CODA” that showed users how to fingerspell through Snapchat lenses.