Stagwell acquires Wolfgang; Doner names a new chief creative officer

Stagwell has acquired West Coast agency Wolfgang, and has named Wolfgang’s three co-founders to new positions within the Doner Partners Network.

Wolfgang Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Colin Jeffery becomes Doner’s new chief creative officer, a position left vacant since Tito Melega left in the spring after only five months. Wolfgang Co-Founder and CEO Mike Geiger becomes the CEO of the Doner Partners Network's production studio, Cahoots. Wolfgang’s other founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer Seema Miller, will be charged with leading “strategic and new business initiatives” across Stagwell, according to a statement by the holding company.

“By adding Wolfgang to the [Doner Partners Network], we are supercharging our creative abilities and creating an even stronger presence on the West Coast, an area of great growth and opportunity for Doner and the DPN,” said David DeMuth, chair and CEO of Doner Partners Network.

Wolfgang, which has been around for five years, made a splash in January when it created a futuristic-looking electric vehicle called “Thundertruck,” which was a product of its IP division. Other notable work from the Los Angeles agency includes a Brawny ad that features a giant singing lumberjack and a campaign for Panda Express that celebrates Asian Americans.



Stagwell had initially bought a minority stake in Wolfgang in 2019.