Stagwell posts 14.5% revenue growth in 2021 and CEO Mark Penn discusses Ukraine

The holding company puts its creative side to work with a video showcasing its earnings
By Brian Bonilla. Published on March 08, 2022.
McCann Worldgroup names Belinda Leworthy president of Commonwealth/McCann North America
Credit: Stagwell

In its earnings release today, Stagwell reported full-year organic net revenue growth of 14.5% compared to 2020 and fourth-quarter organic net revenue growth of 11.3%

The results were calculated on a pro-forma basis, as if the company’s merger had been completed on Jan. 1, 2020. Pro-forma net revenue was $519.7 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 10.4% compared to last year. Full-year pro-forma net revenue was $1.93 billion, an increase of 16.4%

The holding company has a strong outlook for 2022 as well, predicting net revenue growth to be between 18% and 22%.

Response to Ukraine-Russia War

Before getting into Stagwell’s earnings this morning Stagwell CEO and Chairman Mark Penn addressed the current Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to take a moment to address the international situation while we all watch the horror of what's happening in Ukraine and are doing what we can to support those there, Penn said. “I know that Stagwell has no offices in the country and only a less than 10-person office in Russia, which we are in the process of now closing down.”

Penn confirmed that the office belongs to its media agency Assembly. When asked whether or not the employees will be compensated, Penn responded that the company will follow any “rules and regulations” involved in the process. Last week, WPP also announced it will be halt its business in Russia, affecting 1,400 employees. This has become a trend among brands as well as companies have continued to cancel all business in the country.

“In order to avoid direct war with Russia, I think the West chose to wage economic war and hopefully that economic war will be successful,” Penn said. “I think people are responding appropriately. Some clients have to think long and hard about what makes the most sense, but I think that American businesses here and and businesses around the world are sending a message to Russian and Russian people that this invasion is unacceptable and is a catastrophe and has to be stopped.”

Penn said that the current situation will not deter Stagwell from any European acquisitions moving forward. Stagwell has made it a point to increase its global footprint and recently reached its goal of having over 50 global “affiliates” or company partners.

The digital landscape

When questioned by an analyst about how other holding companies have been responding to the MDC-Stagwell merger, Penn said, “I've seen Omnicom make some acquisitions that were, I thought a response to the kind of areas that we're having very strong success in. So I have seen the competition respond, I think ultimately we're gaining share and have an opportunity to continue to gain share, because no matter what kind of acquisitions the large players make, they really can't be at 51% true digital assets the way we are, and therefore are not showing the kind of growth rates that we're showing moving forward after the pandemic.”

When asked for further clarification Penn said that he believes Omnicom has made some “recent digital acquisitions that looked very similar to the kinds of properties we [Stagwell] bought.”

Penn also explained he thinks the growth trajectory of the digital side of the business has been “permanently changed." Last year Stagwell’s digital transformation businesses grew by 25% compared to 2020 driven by strong growth from its non-advocacy agencies such as Code and Theory, Gale, and Instrument, and YML. Penn said he expects 65% of the holding company’s net revenue to come from digital capabilities in the next couple of years. Currently digital assets make up just over half of Stagwell’s revenue.

Stagwell also included an earnings video called “Earnings: The Movie” which was produced by Stagwell’s Cahoots Studios, which is part of the Doner Partners Network.

“I like to be a shoemaker that has shoes,” Penn said. “I think it's important to use our own skills to communicate more effectively what's going on with business. It’s the first time anyone that I know has had that kind of video release combined with [earnings] presentations.”

Rival comparisons

Stagwell is the sixth major agency holding company to announce fourth-quarter results and full-year results for 2021.

Last month, WPP reported what it called “outstanding” full-year results, including revenue growth of 12.1% on an organic like-for-like basis.

Interpublic Group of Cos.’s fourth-quarter "organic net revenue" rose 11.7% after falling 5.4% in the same period a year earlier due to the impact of the pandemic. The holding company also posted full-year organic growth at 11.9% compared to 2020 and up 6.5% on a two-year basis.

Omnicom Group posted fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of 9.5%, marking its third consecutive quarter of growth. Omnicom's full-year organic revenue rose 10.2%, a turnaround from the deep 11.1% decline the company reported for 2020.

Publicis Groupe reported a 9.3% increase in fourth-quarter organic net revenue and a 10% jump in 2021, boosted by new business wins including Meta’s global media business, McDonald’s media business and the CVS creative account.

Also last month, Dentsu Group announced 13.1% full-year organic revenue growth.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.



