Stop & Shop names Curiosity creative agency of record

Stop & Shop has named Cincinnati-based Curiosity as its creative agency of record following a three-month review handled by Mercer Island Group.

Stop & Stop is “always working” to be fiscally responsible with its budget and was looking for the “right size partner” in its review, said Lisa Martinelli, VP, marketing and brand experience. Curiosity, Martinelli said, is a “scrappy, nimble” agency that has the capabilities not only to solve marketing challenges, but also business issues.

“We feel they’re the right people to take our work to a breakthrough level,” she added.

McKinney formerly handled the account beginning in 2021 and created the company’s “Feed The Moment” brand platform, which centers on the idea that grocery shopping reflects the meaningful moments of the customers’ lives. McKinney said it did not attempt to defend the account and deferred to Stop & Shop for comment.