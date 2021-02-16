Submit now for Ad Age 2021 A-List and Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2021 Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards. The awards celebrate the most accomplished agencies, standout work and forward-thinking leaders and talents in the industry. In recognition of an anything-but-typical year, the entry period has been shifted and deadlines for all categories are now the same, with a final deadline of March 2, 2021.
The long-running A-List is determined by the editorial staff at Ad Age, while the Creativity Awards winners are selected by top industry leaders.
Ad Age A-List winners will be announced in our May 24, 2021 issue. A shortlist of Creativity finalists will be also released in May, with winner announcements following in June 2021. Ad Age A-List winners and Creativity Awards finalists and winners will be jointly recognized at a virtual event in June 2021.
Deadline for entries
Early pricing:
$395 per category. Ends Jan. 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Regular pricing:
$450 per category. Ends Feb. 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET
A-List & Creativity Awards final deadline pricing:
$600 per category. Deadline March 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET
There will be no deadline extensions beyond those outlined above.
See full details for the A-List and Creativity Awards here and enter here.
A-List
Agency of the Year and A-List
Creative Agency of the Year
Media Agency of the Year
Multicultural Agency of the Year
International Agency of the Year
In-House Agency of the Year
Data & Analytics Agency of the Year
Design Agency of the Year
Agency Executive of the Year
Brand CMO of the Year
Creativity Awards
Work
Idea of the Year
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Content Marketing of the Year
Best Work for Good
Tech Innovation of the Year
Craft of the Year
Tiny But Mighty
People
Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Creative Director of the Year
Creative of the Year
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year
Strategic Planner of the Year
Media Planner of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year
Account Manager of the Year
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
Production
Production Company of the Year and A-List
Agency Producer of the Year
Director of the Year
Director to Watch
Editorial Company of the Year
VFX Company of the Year
Music & Sound Company of the Year
Business
Best ROI: Work that Works
Best Launch of the Year
Visionary/Founder of the Year
D-to-C Brand of the Year