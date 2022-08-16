Ad Age Custom Content
Agency News

Supporting mental health in the creative industry

Amp spotlight: How do ad leaders promote the psychological wellness of the people they rely on in the face of almost-constant crises?
By Ashley Joseph and Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on August 16, 2022.
Credit: iStock

One of the silver linings of the past few years of near constant turmoil is greater awareness and conversation around the subject of mental health in the workplace, particularly when so many staffers are working remotely.

Keith Stoeckeler
Keith Stoeckeler,
Heartlent Group

“So much of our identity has been tied to our jobs, and the last two-plus years has shown many that they are more than just their jobs,” said Keith Stoeckeler, founder of Heartlent Group. “But with that attachment to our jobs we have felt guilty taking time off, putting our work onto others while we step away for a day or a vacation. I, like many, have felt a recent shift where people are prioritizing themselves, and it’s overdue and very welcomed.”

With August designated as National Wellness Month, we reached out to leaders from the Amp community to hear how they have been promoting the psychological wellness of the people they rely on every day in the face of unprecedented health, sociopolitical and economic crises.

A culture of acceptance

For many agencies, the work of promoting the mental health of their employees had to start with tackling culture—that intangible set of social rules and norms that bring a company’s values to life. Without the right environment to encourage openness, mental health challenges are experienced out of sight of managers and co-workers.

Katie Martin
Katie Martin,
Big Village

“The real crux of the issue is knowing that someone is struggling in the first place,” said Katie Martin, senior VP and managing director at Big Village, where employees have access to confidential services, preventative support, flexible time off and educational talks. “We foster an environment where everyone is authentically looking out for one another, is not afraid to raise their hand, and can show their vulnerability and share personal stories to help each other.” Martin also spoke to the importance of “kindness and action” in order to safeguard that space. “Support is easier to find once you are aware of the issue or struggle. Building that culture comes down to all the things we know: leadership living it, hiring meeting it—and adding to it—zero tolerance for anything that goes against it, and reward for those that show it,” said Martin.

Leaders at Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based ThreeSixtyEight put in place a three-pronged approach to ensure their staff feels encouraged to speak freely on the topic of their mental health—something that may go against entrenched beliefs around work and performance.

Kaitlyn Hieb
Kaitlyn Hieb,
ThreeSixtyEight

“Who would want the people in charge of their paycheck to know that they’re trying a new antidepressant and can barely get out of bed?” said Kaitlyn Hieb, senior brand strategist at ThreeSixtyEight. “Our leadership team has done an incredible job at encouraging us to bring our full selves to work, even the sides of us that seem too dangerous to share.”

Hieb explained that their approach involved normalization, vulnerability and active listening: Neurodivergence is openly discussed and embraced, leaders share their own mental health challenges, struggles and journeys, and managers “read between the lines” when checking in with staff.

That open dialogue has become a necessary part of the culture of many agencies across the country, which rely upon creative people who may be feeling the effects of the past few years’ unique challenges.

Mark Drossman
Mark Drossman,
Cien+

“We understand we are living in unprecedented times and that our employees face levels of stress that many of us had never even considered in the past, whether it be due to political division, climate change, economic fears or the spread of new and old diseases,” said Mark Drossman, executive creative director of health and wellness at Cien+, where mental health considerations range from online therapy and meditation sessions to team get-togethers, workshops and dinners, open dialogue between employees and supervisors and regular wellness surveys. “Creativity doesn’t work best under pressure, so it’s in our best interest and the interest of our employees and clients to do everything we can to help make our people feel good about themselves and the impact their work can have on the world.”

Fostering the type of culture that promotes mental wellness also means better work, and better collaboration.

Sean Dana
Sean Dana,
Empower

“Creating an open culture has helped us move forward together working from home, working hybrid and working IRL. This has sustained our creativity through difficult times and made us stronger as individuals, because you don’t always know what’s going on in someone’s life outside of work,” said Sean Dana, VP of creative at Empower, where the team has committed to take on one pro bono project per quarter to help give the team “a serotonin boost while supporting our community,” the latest example being a rebrand and positioning for My Fave Five.

Encouraging work-life boundaries

While open dialogue is critical, so too are clear lines between when the work begins and ends. Since the onset of the pandemic, and the unprecedented blurring of lines between work and home, agency leaders have had to adopt new ways to preserve the sanctity of off-hours. At Heartlent Group, internal meetings are forbidden on Thursdays and Fridays, in part to help staff manage their individual priorities and in part to encourage a four-day weekend if desired.

“By preemptively keeping people’s schedules void of meetings, it enables them to look at those days differently—they aren’t saying ‘no’ to things and canceling and feeling like they can’t miss something that's scheduled on their calendar,” said Heartlent’s Stoeckeler. “We have to be our individual best to do our best work, and sometimes that means starting work late, ending work early, taking a day or two away from work or prioritizing and scheduling that vacation. The key is to support and trust each other to work in a way that works best for everyone, which might not be the way that works for you, and that doesn’t mean it’s wrong.”

Andy Berkenfield
Andy Berkenfield,
Duncan Shannon

San Francisco- and L.A.-based Duncan Channon made a similar decision to close their offices one extra day per month to encourage staff to turn off and recharge. “Remote work and our tech-enabled, always-on lives have blurred the lines between work, play and rest,” said CEO Andy Berkenfield. “In recognition of this challenge, we felt a responsibility to create new boundaries that give staff time to themselves and freedom from pressure to be available 24/7. The decision to close as an agency—together and completely—combats the intrinsic pressure to check in or be helpful when you know the rest of your team is working.”

Fridays after noon at Duncan Channon are also designated “meeting-free zones” to avoid having work spill over into employees’ weekend time, while DE&I town halls and culture club meetings provide space for people to bring real-world conversations into the workplace.

“Earlier this year, we had an entire conversation on how people were dealing with the feeling of ‘languishing’ at home during the pandemic,” said Berkenfield. “The candor created a palpable sense of connection and signaled that it’s OK to be human at our agency.”

Natalie Ackerman
Natalie Ackerman,
Jack Morton

“One way we know we can support well-being at Jack Morton is helping our employees step away from work and disconnect. However, it’s not just about more PTO days,” said Natalie Ackerman, executive VP of talent and inclusion at Jack Morton, where mental health benefits include behavioral healthcare coverage, access to Talkspace and Sanvello, and an employee assistance program. “We realized people feel relieved when everyone is off at once, versus working late to wrap up projects before a vacation or sifting through hundreds of emails upon return when you’re the only one off.”

Jack Morton now closes their offices twice a year for a full week, in addition to the 10 company holidays they previously closed for. The global agency is also moving to MyTime PTO, offering 10 paid time off days throughout the year in addition to unlimited additional days on request.

“Our hope is that this new PTO scheme will encourage employees to take days as needed, rather than having to bank them for scheduled vacations,” said Ackerman.

Many agencies are moving to encourage employees to take time for their mental health.

Andrew Graff
Andrew Graff,
Allen & Gerritsen

“Prioritizing the health and well-being of our colleagues is of utmost importance. It’s why we shifted away from traditional ‘sick days’ toward ‘wellness days’ at the end of 2021,” said Andrew Graff, CEO at Allen & Gerritsen, where employees can also access Get Well days as needed, as a way to physically or mentally recharge.

At Boston’s Amp Agency, leadership has introduced quarterly mental health days in order to encourage staff to take time off without sacrificing vacation days.

Greer Pearce
Greer Pearce,
Amp Agency

“At Amp there’s no cap on vacation days, but we’ve found it’s not really a benefit if people still feel pressure to engage on their days off, which is all too common when it’s so easy to pop into a meeting or quickly check a work message on your phone,” said Greer Pearce, senior VP of brand and innovation.

Amp also empowers managers with the flexibility to build frameworks for productivity that work for their unique teams, and implemented what has been dubbed the Amp L.O.V.E. Fest—“living our values everyday”—designated time for team members to offer thanks to one another.

“It lets people know they are respected and appreciated, and that can go a long way when it comes to supporting mental health,” said Pearce.

Sustainable support

Carolyn Walker
Carolyn Walker,
Response

“The biggest step we've taken is heightening our collective education and awareness about mental health in the workplace,” said Carolyn Walker, CEO and managing partner at Response, where the entire team completed the 4A’s Workplace Enlightenment Certification program, under the guidance of consultant Natasha Bowman. “While we were doing many things to protect mental health before—offering easy to use apps like Calm, virtual team lunches with UberEats gift cards, flexibility in working hours and time off, and more—it wasn't until we went through the program that we realized there was so much more for us to do, starting with the partners.” Walker explained that the result was greater empathy on the part of the leadership team, a greater willingness and openness to discuss mental health issues and, as a result, a culture that has shifted towards “an even more psychologically safe environment.”

For many, that safe environment means an understanding that physical and mental health are valued at the same level.

J. Aaron Walser
J. Aaron Walser,
Voltage

“We have made it known to all of our team members that mental health is just as important as physical health and that we believe in fully supporting anyone dealing with these challenges just as we would with a physical illness,” said J. Aaron Walser, chief creative officer at Voltage, where team members often meet in person for “work jam sessions” to promote connectedness, and managers are encouraged to ask staff one-to-one about how their experience at the agency is affecting them. “No sharing is ever required, yet if the topic of mental health is broached, it's treated with total confidentiality and empathy.”

