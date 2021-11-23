Why Swizz Beatz launched an agency in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia isn’t the typical starting point for new agencies. But Grammy award-winning producer Swizz Beatz was not concerned with doing things the usual way when breaking into the business. The country, better known for oil than creativity, is the launching pad for Good Intentions, a shop that Beatz—whose real name is Kasseem Dean—opened last week with Saudi native and agency veteran Noor Taher.
“The reason I love the name is because a lot of people come to the region and don't have good intentions,” Dean said in an interview. “They just want to come and take. They want to come in and exploit and do all these different things and don't have any good intentions. They don't really care about the people and [companies] send the worst people that they have on their staff to come and work there. Noor and I got tired of seeing that. Let's go there and build something that's 50 years plus rather than doing a two-year scheme or scam.”
The agency’s first project will be unveiled next week during the first-ever Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, a Formula One race, at the Jeddah Art Promenade. Good Intentions curated the art alongside international artistic producer Umberdeen Inayet. Sports and entertainment company Sela helped with planning. Dozens of pieces of art from world-renowned artists Studio Drift, Kwest, Javid Jah and Janet Echelman will be on display.