TBWA\Chiat\Day New York lands lead creative on PepsiCo's Bubly brand
Omnicom Group's TBWA\Chiat\Day New York has won the creative account for PepsiCo's sparkling water Bubly brand.
A PepsiCo spokesperson confirmed the decision but declined to comment further. One person close to the business said the decision came without a review. TBWA deferred comment to the client.
Holding company sibling Goodby Silverstein & Partners previously handled creative work for Bubly. The shop created the brand's first Super Bowl ad in 2019, a 30-second spot starring Michael Bublé. Interpublic Group of Cos.' R/GA had handled the launch campaign for Bubly in 2018, including its Oscars TV spot that year.
PepsiCo had previously cited R/GA as Bubly's digital agency of record. It is unclear if the appointment of TBWA\Chiat\Day New York will affect that partnership.
Neither GS&P nor R/GA immediately returned requests for comment.
GS&P has been Pepsi's creative agency of record since 2017, leading work for brands including Doritos. In this year's Super Bowl, Pepsi took a shot at competitor Coca-Cola with a 30-second ad from GS&P that featured Missy Elliott and H.E.R. remaking the Rolling Stones classic “Paint it Black." The agency also recently worked with Alma on a U.S. campaign to introduce a new tagline, "That’s What I Like," for the Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi brands. Also in Super Bowl LIV, GS&P created an ad for Doritos Cool Ranch featuring Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X and Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott facing off in a dance battle.
TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, meanwhile, has been expanding its scope with Pepsi. The agency picked up the Mtn Dew account last year, taking lead creative duties from longtime partner Omnicom-owned BBDO. TBWA was behind Mtn Dew's Super Bowl ad this year starring Bryan Cranston that spoofed on the famous "Here's Johnny" scene from "The Shining."
According to Ad Age's Datacenter analysis of data from Kantar, PepsiCo spent $946 million on measured media in the U.S. in 2018. R3 Co-Founder and Principal Greg Paull estimates that the company spends $80 million annually on its Bubly brand specifically.