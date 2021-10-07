TBWA\Worldwide appoints Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer

TBWA\Worldwide is appointing Ben Williams to its top creative role, which has been vacant since Global Chief Creative Officer Chris Garbutt left for Vice Media Group late last year. Beginning January 2022, Williams will hold the updated title of global chief creative experience officer, a role with added responsibilities to reflect the agency’s improved digital and innovation capabilities.

“Modern brands are built on the totality of the brand experience, not just advertising. The title chief creative experience officer speaks to an expanded and more ambitious view of creativity and reflects our own transition from an advertising agency to a brand experience company,” said TBWA\Worldwide CEO Troy Ruhanen. “For our next global creative leader, we wanted to find someone who understood the power of disruption and would see its potential in the context of an ever-expanding creative canvas.”

Williams will begin the post in New York before transitioning to Los Angeles. As the top creative in the agency’s network, he will lead its global creative core, composed of chief creative officers in other of its agencies, including Chief Innovation Officer Luke Eid; Chief Strategy Officer Agathe Guerrier and Global Creative Chairman John Hunt. He will also work closely with NEXT, the agency’s innovation platform, which focuses on emerging verticals including inclusive design, third-place gaming and extended reality.

“A creative idea born from a communication brief may extend into a product or service to fully realize the concept, or vice versa,” Williams said. “I believe a strong partnership with a CCO and CCXO enables a balance of focus on the brief at hand, while maintaining the broader context of where and how the solution may ultimately live.”

