TBWA\Worldwide appoints Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer

Move comes as industry looks to reshape the role of chief creative officer
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on October 07, 2021.
TBWA\Worldwide is appointing Ben Williams to its top creative role, which has been vacant since Global Chief Creative Officer Chris Garbutt left for Vice Media Group late last year. Beginning January 2022, Williams will hold the updated title of global chief creative experience officer, a role with added responsibilities to reflect the agency’s improved digital and innovation capabilities.

“Modern brands are built on the totality of the brand experience, not just advertising. The title chief creative experience officer speaks to an expanded and more ambitious view of creativity and reflects our own transition from an advertising agency to a brand experience company,” said TBWA\Worldwide CEO Troy Ruhanen. “For our next global creative leader, we wanted to find someone who understood the power of disruption and would see its potential in the context of an ever-expanding creative canvas.”

Williams will begin the post in New York before transitioning to Los Angeles. As the top creative in the agency’s network, he will lead its global creative core, composed of chief creative officers in other of its agencies, including Chief Innovation Officer Luke Eid; Chief Strategy Officer Agathe Guerrier and Global Creative Chairman John Hunt. He will also work closely with NEXT, the agency’s innovation platform, which focuses on emerging verticals including inclusive design, third-place gaming and extended reality.

“A creative idea born from a communication brief may extend into a product or service to fully realize the concept, or vice versa,” Williams said. “I believe a strong partnership with a CCO and CCXO enables a balance of focus on the brief at hand, while maintaining the broader context of where and how the solution may ultimately live.”
 

The title of chief experience officer isn't new—Edelman elevated former Microsoft Principal Creative Director Taj Reid to its global role just last month. But the chief creative officer role appears to be expanding industry-wide. Earlier this month, McCann Worldgroup tapped Nike exec Alex Lopez as president and global chief creative officer, but his remit is larger than that of his predecessor Rob Reilly. “We are looking at a broader future and what it means for us to be a leader in the business of creativity,” said Bill Kolb, chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup in a statement announcing the move to “redefine the role of global chief creative officer.”

Williams spent 9 years at R/GA, most recently as global chief experience officer, leading work for digital product, service and experience initiatives for Nike, Google, American Express, Samsung and Equinox, including the Nike+ FuelBand and Running app and the A/R Jordan augmented reality sneaker drop.

Prior to R/GA, he held creative positions at Publicis and AKQA and spent 10 years leading the creative design and execution of digital platforms and experiences for music festival Big Day Out.

“I don’t shy away from change. In fact, I embrace it. It’s why I’ve spent the best part of a decade at R/GA—it has reinvented itself many times over the years, and I have enjoyed being a part of it and helping shape it along the way. It is also why I was drawn to TBWA, and why I feel the transition to TBWA is something I am excited by and ready for,” Williams said. “I do like to think that ‘experience’ and ‘creative’ are not mutually exclusive. Experience thinking and experience-focused work is some of the most creative in our industry. What we need to be doing is connecting these worlds and blurring the lines that often exist between communication and experience work.”

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

