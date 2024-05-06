Terri & Sandy names first president as a co-founder retires

Terri & Sandy, a 14-year-old woman-owned agency, has appointed Peyton Sutton as its first president as co-founder Terri Meyer retires from the advertising industry.

The agency name will remain the same.

Reporting to co-founder and CEO Sandy Greenberg, Sutton will head the New York agency—which works with clients including Princess Cruises, The Walt Disney Co. and Freshpet—and bolster its capabilities in social media and analytics. Sutton said she was drawn to Terri & Sandy because of Meyer and Greenberg’s commitment to championing women throughout their careers.

“What they have done for women in this industry is incredible,” said Sutton. “I like to tell them all the time that they’re industry icons because they have broken glass ceilings, shattered norms and really changed the face of opportunity for women in this industry.”

Sutton formerly served as executive VP of client partnership at Cincinnati agency Curiosity—a standout on Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-list—where she oversaw clients such as Native, Brooks Running, Dude Wipes, Zevo and Holland America Line. Curiosity does not have “any immediate plans” to fill Sutton’s role, President and Partner Trey Harness said in a statement.