Trojan hires Via for its U.S. creative account

Trojan has named Via as its U.S. creative agency of record, Ad Age confirmed with the agency. 72andSunny previously held the account since 2018.

This is an extension of the Portland, Maine-based agency’s relationship with the condom maker’s parent company Church & Dwight Co., given the agency also works on the company’s Arm & Hammer account.

Church & Dwight and 72andSunny weren’t immediately available for comment.

Church & Dwight spent $3.6 million on U.S. measured media for its Trojan brand in 2021, down from $4.4 million in 2020, a 17.7% decrease, according to Kantar. Church & Dwight reported worldwide marketing expenses of $578 million in 2021, down from $591 million in 2020, a 2.3% decline.

Trojan sales have not been trending well, according to IRI data from Evercore ISI, with sales down around 1% so far in the current quarter and flat last quarter after rising 2% to 4% in the back half of last year, all compared to the year-ago periods. Sales were up 10% in the second quarter of last year, getting a bump from the end of pandemic restrictions apparently, but the condom sales momentum didn't last.