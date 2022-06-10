Agency News

Trojan hires Via for its U.S. creative account

72andSunny previously handled the account since 2018
By Brian Bonilla. Published on June 10, 2022.
Agency news you need to know this week
Credit: Trojan

Trojan has named Via as its U.S. creative agency of record, Ad Age confirmed with the agency. 72andSunny previously held the account since 2018. 

This is an extension of the Portland, Maine-based agency’s relationship with the condom maker’s parent company Church & Dwight Co., given the agency also works on the company’s Arm & Hammer account.

Church & Dwight and 72andSunny weren’t immediately available for comment.

Church & Dwight spent $3.6 million on U.S. measured media for its Trojan brand in 2021, down from $4.4 million in 2020, a 17.7% decrease, according to Kantar. Church & Dwight reported worldwide marketing expenses of $578 million in 2021, down from $591 million in 2020, a 2.3% decline.

Trojan sales have not been trending well, according to IRI data from Evercore ISI, with sales down around 1% so far in the current quarter and flat last quarter after rising 2% to 4% in the back half of last year, all compared to the year-ago periods. Sales were up 10% in the second quarter of last year, getting a bump from the end of pandemic restrictions apparently, but the condom sales momentum didn't last.

72andSunny was responsible for some notable work for the brand including the reintroduction of its Trojan Man character in 2018. Last year, the agency launched a “Sparks Fly” campaign that included the tagline “Get Yours On.” The brand has also released some in-house work such as its 2021 stimulus package-inspired campaign that included the tagline “Stimulate your Package” and offered people free boxes of Trojan condoms. Trojan also launched a campaign last June promoting its new line of Ultra Fit condoms, which was also produced in-house.

Via's win follows its loss of the Perdue Foods account after the company in April moved on from the agency after 11 years.

In April, Church & Dwight told investors that it’s “well-positioned for a potential recessionary environment given that 40% of our portfolio is considered value products.” The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter, with gross domestic product contracting at a 1.4% annual rate.

Contributing: Jack Neff

