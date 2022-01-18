UM names Joe DeMiero U.S. CEO

UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, has tapped Joe DeMiero as the newest U.S. CEO. He takes over the role from Lynn Lewis, who moves to global chief marketing officer of Mediabrands.

Effective immediately, DeMiero will be responsible for U.S. strategy, direction and operations for the 11th largest media agency in the world, according to the Ad Age Datacenter. He will report directly to UM Global CEO Eileen Kiernan and oversee management for the agency’s U.S. clients, including USPS, E.J. Gallo, Rocket Mortgage, Zillow and more.

One-to-one relationships

“UM is constantly iterating, innovating and challenging the industry on critical issues in order to drive impact for its people and clients,” DeMiero said in a statement. “I could not be more excited to join this incredibly connected community and leadership team at a time when the agency is experiencing great growth and success.”

He added: “We have the opportunity to continue bringing together the necessary capabilities to build one-to-one relationships of worth between brands and consumers, at every moment of the journey."

DeMeiro comes to Mediabrands from Publicis Groupe's Hawkeye, where he was CEO working with clients such as Google, AT&T, USAA and Capital One. While at Hawkeye, he founded TiltShift, the holding company's immersive reality capability, and CloudTix, the first software-as-a-service mobile ticketing platform. Prior to that he had leadership positions at Saatchi & Saatchi and SapientRazorfish.

Catherine Benison, CEO of Select Resources International, worked with DeMiero in his past role at Hawkeye and says he is a dynamic and strong leader. “He seemed to be making a significant impact at that shop,” she added.