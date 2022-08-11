Under Armour hires Zambezi as global creative agency

The appointment follows a recent adjustment in some of Under Armour’s financial expectations. The company cut its fiscal 2023 profit forecast last week, citing a rise in promotions and discounting as athletic wear companies respond to “more significant inflationary pressures” in the second half, Colin Browne, Under Armour’s interim president and CEO, said on a conference call.

The company now expects to earn 61 cents to 67 cents per share in the current fiscal year, down from earlier guidance of 79 cents to 84 cents. It still expects 5% to 7% revenue growth.

“We assume the market will be very promotional,” Browne said on the call. “And we will need to participate in many of these promotions, which is the primary factor for our margin call down. However, we are taking the time to assess where we're at and where we need to be and how we want to reposition ourselves for more significant top-line growth in years to come.”

The expectation is bolstered by the fact that the company is starting to see supply chain issues ease up, which Dave Bergman, chief financial officer for Under Armour, said will likely lead to “a lot of inventory coming in with all the brands.”

The company will be strategic in how it rolls out its discounts and promotions since it has been focused on positioning itself as a premium brand over the past few years, Bergman added.