Valvoline picks Hill Holliday as its global creative agency

After greasing up its engines, Valvoline has chosen Hill Holliday as its agency of record, following a multi-agency pitch.

The move means Valvoline is parting ways with Big Communications, its prior agency of record.



Valvoline, which manufactures and distributes automotive oil, additives and lubricants, has over 1,600 service center locations in the U.S. and Canada. Last month, the company announced it plans to separate into distinct businesses: retail services and global products. Hill Holliday will be its global agency of record, working with both business units starting Dec. 1.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

“We felt Hill Holliday’s strategic approach and creativity aligned perfectly with our two business units (Retail Services and Global Products) and reflected our ambitions for growth moving forward,” Heidi Matheys, senior VP and chief marketing and transformation officer for Valvoline, said in a statement. “From the start we were impressed with their level of insights and strategy to help us deliver against our objectives.”