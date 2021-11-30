Agency News

Valvoline picks Hill Holliday as its global creative agency

Hill Holliday takes the account from Big Communications
By Keira Wingate. Published on November 30, 2021.
Carat names Mike Law U.S. CEO amid shakeup
20211130_valvoline_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Valvoline

After greasing up its engines, Valvoline has chosen Hill Holliday as its agency of record, following a multi-agency pitch.

The move means Valvoline is parting ways with Big Communications, its prior agency of record.

Valvoline, which manufactures and distributes automotive oil, additives and lubricants, has over 1,600 service center locations in the U.S. and Canada. Last month, the company announced it plans to separate into distinct businesses: retail services and global products. Hill Holliday will be its global agency of record, working with both business units starting Dec. 1. 

“We felt Hill Holliday’s strategic approach and creativity aligned perfectly with our two business units (Retail Services and Global Products) and reflected our ambitions for growth moving forward,” Heidi Matheys, senior VP and chief marketing and transformation officer for Valvoline, said in a statement. “From the start we were impressed with their level of insights and strategy to help us deliver against our objectives.”

Valvoline: Never Idle
Hill Holliday poaches Icaro Doria as chief creative officer
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Hill Holliday President on lessons learned leading a legacy agency
Chris Wallrapp

The creative review was led by Matt Ryan of Roth Ryan Hayes and marks the first new business win for Icaro Doria, Hill Holliday’s chief creative officer. Doria has worked with brands including Coca-Cola, Nike, Hilton Hotels, Carl’s Jr’s, Old Spice and Heineken, and worked with Kobe Byrant on several projects.

“The great chemistry between our organizations was apparent early on and led us to an approach we’re all really excited about,” Chris Wallrapp, president of Hill Holliday, said in a statement.

This year, Hill Holliday has won clients such as BMW Motorrad, Santander, Boar’s Head and Frontier Communications. The agency also launched a healthcare practice that brought in four new clients. J&J and Novartis are among Hill Holliday Health’s clients.  

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. 

