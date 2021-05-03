VaynerMedia opens Latin America office, headed by former Saatchi Mexico CEO
VaynerMedia has launched its first Latin America office, VaynerMedia LatAm, based in Mexico City.
Inaugural clients include Grupo Modelo—specifically, work for its DraftLine brand—and TikTok, which was already a client for the agency in the U.S. and U.K., and extended the partnership to Latin America. Vayner already works with a number of Anheuser Busch InBev brands in the U.S. including Budweiser.
Vayner Latin America will be led by managing director Gabriela Fenton, who most recently served as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi Mexico.
“Gabriela Fenton, is one of the strongest executives I’ve ever met in the industry; she's a force of nature,” Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO, and founder of VaynerMedia said during an Ad Age Remotely video interview earlier today. “
The Latin America office is VaynerMedia's latest move to expand its global footprint. Founded in 2009, the agency also has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore, which was established in 2019.
“We want to be everywhere, we’re a young company, only 12 years old,” Vaynerchuk continued. “We have a lot of clients interested in us expanding with them globally more and more every day. I understand I’m a loud and high-energy character, but we've been very meticulous and I’ve grown from me and A.J. [Vaynerchuk] in a conference room at Buddy Media to over 1,000 people globally.”
Fenton will be responsible for establishing the agency’s presence in the marketplace, building new relationships and driving growth for clients. She has more than 30 years of experience in the ad industry, working for creative agencies like DDB and TBWA before spending 19 years on the client service side at Publicis Groupe where she held various positions.
Fenton is the only female art director and CEO in Mexico, according to a statement by VaynerMedia.
“I am passionate about reinvention and ideas that transform and grow brands in multicultural and borderless environments,” Fenton said in the statement. “This is what drew me to VaynerMedia. Their ability to evolve with the ever-changing needs of the consumer is extremely exciting. This, together with their integrated approach of having creative and media working simultaneously, is what is needed to refresh the advertising space in Latin America.”