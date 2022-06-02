Verizon reveals DE&I initiative's first-year results

Verizon released the first-year results of its Responsible Marketing Action Plan, which was announced in April 2021 as part of the company's long-term commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The telecommunications giant's plan involves four areas: increasing diversity and equity across its creative supply chain; building an inclusive work environment and retaining diverse talent; fighting racism and eliminating bias in its advertising, content, and media; and instilling responsible content policies. The Verizon marketing team for 2021, inclusive of both the brand and agency partners, was approximately 3,900 people in the U.S.
The action plan encompasses data from Verizon’s internal marketing team and agency teams, which make up more than half of Verizon’s full marketing team, according to a statement by the company. In addition to Verizon's own marketing organization and in-house agency, it has a roster of 12 external agency partners, according to Diego Scotti, chief marketing officer of Verizon, including McCann, Momentum, MRM, Madwell, R/GA, The Community and VM1 among others. Below is an outline of its progress so far.
Get your tickets for the Small Agency Conference & Awards, held in Chicago on July 26 and 27, at AdAge.com/SACA2022
Budgeting for diversity
Verizon last year set a goal to spend over 30% of its video, experiential and print production budget with diverse companies.
Over a year later, the company says it has spent 65% of its video budget with diverse-owned video production companies and 49% of its video productions used diverse directors. Verizon also spent 46% of its experiential budget with diverse-owned experiential production companies and 45% of its print budget with diverse-owned print production companies.
Verizon defines diverse-owned as a business that is at least 51% owned and operated by an individual or group that is part of a traditionally underrepresented or underserved group, according to a spokeswoman for the company. This includes Black, Indigenous, and people of color, women, LGBTQ+, veterans and proprietors with disabilities.
Examples of diverse-owned companies Verizon has worked with include Prettybird, Epoch Films, Park Pictures, Makers Lab for production, Cosmo Street and Sarofsky for post-production and editorial, and Duggal Visual Solutions for print.
For 2022, Verizon is increasing its overall goals across video, experiential, and print from 30% to 40%, although Scotti said that this new benchmark could change at some point.
“I personally think that we have to raise the bar,” Scotti said. “We're trying to be sensitive with COVID and this being the first year...but I think we're going to raise the objective because we definitely see the opportunity and it will keep people focused.”