Verizon reveals DE&I initiative's first-year results

As a result, Verizon set up a DE&I Agency Council, in which CEOs and creative leads of each of its agency partners meet quarterly and report their diversity numbers “in front of everybody else,” Scotti said.

Every meeting has two parts. The first one is reporting results and discussion about the results. "Everybody talks about what they are doing to either improve in the areas and where they need to improve. Our goal is to get as close as possible to the composition of the job market in America. The second part of the meeting is then when you look at this as a whole, as Verizon and these agencies together, what are the areas that we need to put more focus on?" said Scotti.

The idea for Verizon’s Adfellows program, which is a fellowship program focused on getting diverse talent into the industry, came from a council meeting, Scotti said. Currently, the AdFellows program is in its fifth year.

Training against bias

Verizon has also made sure that 100% of its advertising goes through gender and cultural bias testing.

To accomplish this Verizon uses a measurement tool from SeeHer, an organization comprised of marketers, agencies, and media companies dedicated to making sure women are portrayed accurately in various forms of marketing, advertising, media, and entertainment.

SeeHer’s Gender Equity Measure (GEM) is a research methodology that quantifies gender bias. Verizon said it received what it called an “above-average” GEM score of 99. According to the organization’s website, ads are submitted to SeeHer for testing and members receive detailed results, typically within 10-20 business days.

Verizon also uses its own proprietary “Diversity Inclusion & Equality Measure” to vet the representation of race, gender, ethnicity, and identity in its advertising. “We created our own version of the SeeHer GEM indicator but for diversity beyond gender,” Scotti said. “It's an important thing because when the creatives of the agencies start seeing that you are actually measuring the creative with those lenses it creates a virtual cycle. It's not punitive what we do, but it's like, ‘Guys, we have to do better.’”

All Verizon marketers and agency partners also completed anti-racism and bias training to help identify bias throughout the creative process from research to production, according to Scotti, which will continue as required training for new hires.

Scotti said Verizon is also “ruthless” about where its media is placed. The company achieved a 99.4% rating (out of 100%) within the Integral Ad Science Brand Safety measure that counts the percentage of media placements that “do not violate the brand safety threshold,” according to a statement by Verizon.

While it is hard to exactly measure the impact of its results and how Verizon is viewed in the marketplace, Scotti says Verizon’s penetration in diverse segments such as the Hispanic community “has never been stronger.”

“The No. 1 thing that has made a difference for us is to almost flip the model in terms of making these groups part of our mainstream communications and advertising,” Scotti said. "In fact, we're doing less specific advertising and more of just representing these groups in the right way by bringing them into the mainstream, which is also what these groups want. They want to see themselves represented in the whole. With older generations [for example], maybe they said, ’No I want you to speak to me in Spanish only,’ There are new generations that are very respectful and proud of their heritage, but they also speak English."

“I remember a few years ago we had spots that we did for the Oscars that were in Spanglish [a mix of English and Spanish]. The Academy wanted us to use subtitles for the commercials and we refused to do that because we said, 'Well, that that's not accepting how people speak and being respectful of individuality,” Scotti added.

Creating a blueprint

Verizon also provided a Responsible Marketing Action Blueprint, which is a set of free online tools that combine different learnings from Verizon’s work around DE&I that other marketers could use. The blueprint includes a template letter that marketers can use to request agency partners to report certain aspects of their DE&I-related numbers, a guide to formalizing a DE&I council, and more.

“I always tell people to start somewhere—instead of all the four areas at once you start in one area,” Scotti said. “Maybe look at where's the low-hanging fruit so that you can start making progress. That's how we did it, and when you make progress, more progress comes and you create that cycle.”