Weber Shandwick Collective names new CEO

“It really is the perfect kind of collision of really good things happening,” Heimann told Ad Age. “I think the Weber Shandwick Collective is on a trajectory for continued great things, and Susan will lead us there. So I feel good about the timing.”

Howe steps into the top role after more than 20 years at Weber Shandwick and three years as president. There are no immediate plans to fill her current role. During her tenure, Howe has helped develop strong relationships with many of the collective’s top clients, including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Nestlé and Kellanova.

IPG does not break out financials for Weber Shandwick Collective, but according to its entry for the Ad Age A-List, the network expected to achieve single-digit growth in 2023, “with double-digit growth across 13 business units.” In the entry, the agency said its “integrated work combining analytics, strategy and creative was up 14%.”