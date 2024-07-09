Agency News

Weber Shandwick Collective names new CEO

Susan Howe takes the helm after three years as president
By Ewan Larkin. Published on July 09, 2024.
Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more

Susan Howe (left) succeeds Gail Heimann as CEO. 

Credit: The Weber Shandwick Collective

Weber Shandwick Collective CEO Gail Heimann is retiring after nearly three decades with the Interpublic Group of Cos. network. Susan Howe, the network’s president, will succeed Heimann in November, with the leadership transition taking place over the next four months. 

Heimann, who said she has been thinking about stepping down “for a long time,” believes now is the right time given the Weber Shandwick Collective’s growth over the past few years and the steady emergence of earned media within the marketing industry. The network includes multiple specialist shops, including its namesake, and was named to Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List.

 

“It really is the perfect kind of collision of really good things happening,” Heimann told Ad Age. “I think the Weber Shandwick Collective is on a trajectory for continued great things, and Susan will lead us there. So I feel good about the timing.”

Howe steps into the top role after more than 20 years at Weber Shandwick and three years as president. There are no immediate plans to fill her current role. During her tenure, Howe has helped develop strong relationships with many of the collective’s top clients, including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Nestlé and Kellanova.

IPG does not break out financials for Weber Shandwick Collective, but according to its entry for the Ad Age A-List, the network expected to achieve single-digit growth in 2023, “with double-digit growth across 13 business units.” In the entry, the agency said its “integrated work combining analytics, strategy and creative was up 14%.”

37 ad execs predict 2024 second half trends—and what they don't want to see
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more
Ad Age Staff
IPG explores sale of R/GA
Brian Bonilla

Heimann became CEO of Weber Shandwick Collective in 2019, helping recast it from a global PR firm to a “collective.” The model aims to make it easier for the collective of shops to work together. Shops include KRC Research, a public opinion research consultancy; Powell Tate, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm; and DNA Communications, which specializes in health and science communications.

“Gail’s leadership has been essential in establishing Weber Shandwick as the go-to choice for C-suite executives and brands seeking strategic guidance on a range of communications issues,” IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky in a statement. “She has positioned Weber to thrive in the new era of earned media—and has consistently pursued ideas that have touched, built and transformed many of the world’s leading brands.” 

Weber Shandwick’s “edible mascot” effort for Kellanova brand Pop-Tarts recently won ​​the Brand Experience & Activation Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The campaign earned Pop-Tarts an estimated $12.1 million worth of media exposure within 24 hours of the college football bowl game between North Carolina State and Kansas State. 

“Earned [media] has such supremacy right now. All the agencies are looking for that creative crackle, but also what we bring, which is strategic counsel,” said Howe. “For us, we’ll continue to embrace the change, and continue to innovate ahead of our peer set.”

