Weber Shandwick Collective names new CEO

Heimann became CEO of Weber Shandwick Collective in 2019, helping recast it from a global PR firm to a “collective.” The model aims to make it easier for the collective of shops to work together. Shops include KRC Research, a public opinion research consultancy; Powell Tate, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm; and DNA Communications, which specializes in health and science communications.
“Gail’s leadership has been essential in establishing Weber Shandwick as the go-to choice for C-suite executives and brands seeking strategic guidance on a range of communications issues,” IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky in a statement. “She has positioned Weber to thrive in the new era of earned media—and has consistently pursued ideas that have touched, built and transformed many of the world’s leading brands.”
Weber Shandwick’s “edible mascot” effort for Kellanova brand Pop-Tarts recently won the Brand Experience & Activation Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The campaign earned Pop-Tarts an estimated $12.1 million worth of media exposure within 24 hours of the college football bowl game between North Carolina State and Kansas State.
“Earned [media] has such supremacy right now. All the agencies are looking for that creative crackle, but also what we bring, which is strategic counsel,” said Howe. “For us, we’ll continue to embrace the change, and continue to innovate ahead of our peer set.”