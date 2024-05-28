Why marketers are taking over reviews from consultants—and how agencies can adapt

Under economic pressure, more and more marketers are skipping search consultants and taking agency reviews into their own hands.

While search consultants are certainly still active, many seem to be focused on the larger and most lucrative pitches, such as Rocket Cos., Hershey and BlackRock. Holding company executives affirm that notion: VML CEO Jon Cook told Ad Age that roughly 75% of the reviews the WPP agency is invited to are still run by search consultants.

But there has been a recent wave of midsize and small brands leading searches themselves, according to several agency new business executives. Panda Express’ creative review, for instance, was managed by the restaurant chain’s marketing division, according to a person familiar with the matter. Panda Express didn’t return a request for comment.

And since the fourth quarter of 2023, about 95% of Mojo Supermarket’s new business opportunities have come directly from clients’ marketing and brand divisions, according to Ray Kang, head of growth at the agency.

“Procurement hasn’t even really been involved until we’re talking about rate cards and signing the scope,” Kang said.