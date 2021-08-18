Why Match’s ‘Adults date better’ campaign is personal for the founder of the agency that created it

Said’s personal attachment to the campaign is so palpable that Match convinced him to do voiceovers in the spots. The agency tried about 30 actors, but Match liked Said’s version the best. “I’ve never agreed to do a voiceover. I’ve always been weird about that. But this is the first one where it feels like a personal story—because it is,” says Said.

Match Chief Marketing Officer Ayesha Gilarde in a statement to Ad Age said: “When we heard Mo read the voiceover, we were immediately drawn in by his authenticity and emotion. You could just tell he felt it—he’s raw and honest, and it added another layer to the film. “

Gilarde said at first the brand did not know about his break-up. But “in retrospect, Mo was his own creative muse. This is such a personal and emotional business, and when you are personally going through something similar at the same time, we were able to use it as fuel to push us to be more real and raw with the story we wanted to tell.”

Said contrasts Match’s approach with more superficial messages delivered by other dating apps, such as Tinder, which has used lines such as "Single is a terrible thing to waste.”

COVID's dating complexities

“Every dating ad shows you hopping fences at 2 a.m. and going on these cool dates, and you are like, no I’ve got work to do, and that sounds awful,” says Said. “When we talked to people in this category they were all just like yeah, you feel like one is talking to you, no app is talking to you, no ad is talking to you.”

The campaign comes at a precarious time for dating apps, as COVID’s resurgence adds complexities to in-person gatherings. Match since May has been plugging a "vaccinated" badge that users can add to their profiles.

The pandemic situation now is much more severe than earlier this summer when brands of all kinds seized on what became known as the “hot vax summer.” But even then, Match and Mojo Supermarket leaned into the app’s positioning as a service for mature adults with a (literally) tongue-in-cheek outdoor ad campaign called “Lick Every Stranger.” The message was Match understood singles might be craving “a good consensual hookup.” But when “you’re ready to get serious about dating with someone who’s also serious about dating, we’ll be here.”

As for Said, he’s back out there: “I am dating again and it feels a lot better,” he says. “This campaign has really gotten me out of my head for sure.”

