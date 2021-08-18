Why Match’s ‘Adults date better’ campaign is personal for the founder of the agency that created it

After exiting a long-term relationship in January, Mo Said wanted to get totally absorbed into his work at Mojo Supermarket, the small agency he founded and leads as chief creative. Dating was the last thing on his mind—until just a week after his break-up, dating app Match contacted the shop with an opportunity to win the account.
“I am going to pour myself into work,” Said says he thought at the time. “And when the work is, ‘Hey let’s talk about love and relationships,’ you are like, ‘Ah, fuck, that is the thing I am trying to get away from.’”
But Said did not shy from the pitch—his agency won the creative account in April after a months-long review, and recently came out with a new platform for the brand that includes ads and new app functionality anchored with the tagline “Adults date better.”
The approach—which positions Match as an app for people with emotional maturity, not those looking for one-night stands—is personal for Said, 31. He struggled with the notion of entering the dating scene again out of fears that it is a superficial endeavor, and that relationships that don’t work out are seen as a failure.
Working on the campaign was “totally therapy for me because I was like dating sucks, I never want to do it again.” But the insight that adults date better because they are mature—which he credits his creative team with developing—restored his faith. “Through this campaign, I started realizing like, ‘Oh, shit, dating as an adult is better, and nobody says that, and Match’s belief should be adults date better.”