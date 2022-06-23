Why U.S. lottery creative accounts are so valuable for ad agencies

Hill also said MarcusThomas' long partnership with the Ohio Lottery is what made it possible for the agency to pick up work from other lotteries—and other types of accounts—from outside of the state. “It's really given us a chance to show what we can do and to deliver new ways to perform for people of Ohio so that, when we talk to other lotteries, we've been doing it for so long that they don't have to teach us how to talk about lotteries,” he said.

Dealing with the red tape

Lotteries are government accounts and bring rules and regulations that agencies must follow, which can "slow things down relative to an agency's typical brand clients," according to Graham. The highly regulated industry has strict gaming guidelines set in place to ensure players do not get "in over their heads," causing some creative constraints.

When agencies are working on creatives for lotteries, they can't make people's chances of winning feel better than they actually are or appeal to children, which includes showing anyone under 18 in a commercial. They also can't include a call to buy or try a product. Agencies also can only let people know what the new games are and can't praise people for playing or make fun of those who don't. While these can cause creative constraints, it's "nothing onerous," Graham said.

Lotteries are also trying to overcome the stigma around gambling. While specific objections to lotteries vary by state and region, one way to break the stigma is explaining where the money goes when people play the lottery.

"A common objection that cuts across regions is the notion that people don't feel like they really know where the money is going, that it's just going into some general revenue black hole for politicians versus doing something for the public good," Graham said.

Lottery money mainly goes toward education, but not always. The Colorado Lottery directs its money toward protecting its outdoor spaces. Ohio and North Carolina Lotteries, though, give the money to education funds, whether for specific scholarships or for the entire state. Other big states like Illinois, New York and California also put lottery funds toward education.

"It's important for lotteries to have a clear proceeds beneficiary messaging that helps players feel good about where the money goes," Graham said.

Home advantage

Creating campaigns for a state lottery allows agencies to make them more personable and creative geographically since they specifically focus on targeting locals.