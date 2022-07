John Morris, the CEO of Design Bridge, will take on the role of CEO of the new global business; Jim Prior, currently CEO of Superunion, will become chair. The remainder of the management team and creative leaders will be announced at a later date, but will be comprised of current leaders at both Design Bridge and Superunion.

Design Bridge works with clients such as Diageo, Unilever, Mastercard and Fortnum & Mason. Meanwhile, Superunion is known for work it's done for clients like NASA, Bank of America, Intel and the BBC.

“Design Bridge and Partners will be a leader in design and an important part of our simpler, future-facing client offer,” Mark Read, CEO of WPP said in a statement. “Formed from two successful companies in Design Bridge and Superunion, it will create new growth opportunities both for our people and our clients.”