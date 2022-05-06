WPP will pay for travel for abortions, CEO tells U.S. employees

WPP is updating its healthcare benefits for all U.S. agencies to provide funding for travel that allows “consistent access to healthcare and resources,” including abortion care, according to an internal memo from CEO Mark Read obtained by Ad Age.

In the email sent late this afternoon, Read explains that employees have reached out to him and other agency leadership regarding the issue. “We don’t know the full details or impact of these potential changes in reproductive rights yet but we do know we want our people to have the same health coverage regardless of where they live,” Read wrote in the email. “WPP is therefore updating its benefits plan to provide funding for travel that allows consistent access to healthcare and resources, including abortion care.”



The memo ends with Read saying that leadership of various agencies will follow up with employees moving forward and that the holding company offers confidential counseling and other kinds of help, “free of charge to everyone.”