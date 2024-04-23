Inside WPP’s AI brand hub—how marketers can experiment and what’s next

Content machines

In Open’s “creative studio,” clients are offered a wide-reaching playground to experiment with generative AI tools. The space integrates models such as Gemini, Stable Diffusion and GPT-4, allowing brands to develop both text- and image-based creative, while also digesting various buckets of data—including that of the brand, WPP, licensed and public—to enable more relevant outputs.

WPP is hoping to eventually add functionality for other generative abilities, such as voice for language translation, 3D modeling and video. The potential of text-to-video tools has recently grabbed advertisers’ attention thanks to OpenAI’s release of Sora.

All of this opportunity comes the worry that data will get lost, or even hoovered by the models themselves. This concern has been a major sticking point in the relationship between AI companies and users and has fueled hesitation from governments and advertisers alike, who are worried that what they consider private or proprietary may no longer be so in the hands of this new technology.

The usefulness of Open’s creative studio, said Pretorius, is in its reassurance that clients’ data is protected. This security is one reason why brands are interested in AI sandboxes, provided by both ad companies and tech giants, for honing skills like AI prompting. Settling with free, public versions of platforms like ChatGPT is a sure-fire way of surrendering any input data to the underlying model.

Like creative studio, “content generation studio” is where clients can develop simple media for hypothetical ad creative, such as mock email and blog headlines, or mood boards illustrating different pieces of content based on different combinations of audiences and occasions. The studio’s focus, though, is offering a glimpse into how AI models can be used together to form a whole greater than the sum of their parts.

One such outcome is what WPP refers to as a “professor of your brand.” The idea is that a client can feed their most relevant materials, such as a style guide or product descriptions, to various AI models, creating an assistant that knows them inside and out. This bot can then be consulted as a brand expert at numerous stages in the creative and strategy development processes.

Moreover, when models and chains of models produce outputs in the content generation studio, the client can ask those tools to explain precisely how they arrived at their output. This transparency is meant to strengthen trust between brands and AI tools—perhaps the ad industry’s most recurring source of friction when it comes to AI, thanks to rogue chatbots and biases adopted through training data.

Another way that WPP is squashing concerns is by preventing work produced in both creative and content generation studios from being used in public-facing activations. Some may see this policy as a limitation, but it is consistent with how other marketers view the readiness of generative AI. That said, another studio in Open is already primed for immediate commercial application.