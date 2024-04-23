Inside WPP’s AI brand hub—how marketers can experiment and what’s next

Where AI meets the real world
Open’s “commerce studio,” which generates updates for retail sites, seeks to address an issue that brand marketers know well, said Pretorius.
“Physically, you cannot maintain a million pages of content and [expect] them to be good,” he said.
For this reason, Open connects different AI bots—each powered by a specific group of data—to maintain these pages for a client. To generate updates for their commerce sites, a client such as L’Oréal selects a series of criteria, including tone of voice, market, retailers and shopper barriers. The bots then tie these references together to form a targeted update, which if deemed acceptable, is then quickly brought online to the website itself.
While the work developed here can be used commercially, human intervention still plays an important role, said Pretorius. Employees are constantly keeping tabs on what the AI is generating, and a review system is in place for content that is on its way to the actual sites.
Human replacement is a concern that is top of mind for the ad industry: Over 30,000 agency jobs are expected to be automated by 2030, according to Forrester. Perhaps even more insidious has been the fear that AI is becoming so advanced, humans won’t be needed to oversee it.
But Pretorious is confident that won’t happen: “We are so far away from [AI] generating and distributing autonomously,” he said.
Another studio with real-world applications is “media studio,” which is helping clients diminish media waste by streamlining optimization for video and static ads. It works via an AI bot that can predict how different features, such as text overlays, messaging and product depictions, will affect brand lift.
Formerly, media agencies needed to wait several days after a campaign launched to analyze these kinds of results, losing money and time in the process as a consequence of running underperforming creative, said Pretorius. But Open’s predictive AI allows clients to test their campaigns before they run or edit them.
“The benefit of [this] is enormous because you effectively can tell a client [they] will never make bad ads live,” he said.