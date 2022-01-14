Zaxby's reimagines 'Guy on a Buffalo' video with a tasty twist and brands unite to help Colorado wildfire victims

The care packages will be frequently deployed over the next 12-18 months.

We Got This is also launching an in-person retail pop-up where merchandise including shirts, tote bags and yard signs will be sold, with all proceeds going to those impacted by the fires. Merchandise will be available inside the Marshall Fire Support Stores called Basecamp Collective in Louisville, Colorado.

This isn’t the first instance of the agency teaming up with companies following a tragic event. In May, Fortnight Collective linked up with a collection of local Boulder breweries to create “Colorado Care Can,” an assortment of community-crafted beers, with sales going to The Colorado Healing Fund to help those directly affected by the Boulder supermarket shooting in March.

Dentsu hires a new global chief operating officer

Dentsu International has appointed Nnenna Ilomechina as global chief operating officer and she will join the business in May of this year, as Neil Gissier retires from the global role.

Ilomechina joins Dentsu with over 20 years of leadership experience in driving digital and organizational transformation. She comes from Accenture Strategy, where she has been managing director and partner, head of communications, media and high tech strategy practice for UK and Ireland since 2016.

“Nnenna’s proven capability and rich experience leading transformative outcomes across digital, technology, media, and business services make her the perfect addition to our global executive team,” said Wendy Clark, global CEO of Dentsu International. “She’s an exceptional leader with the rare combination of business savvy, operational know-how, cultural sensitivity and a deep understanding of people and their motivations. This fusion of capability is critical for Dentsu as we move into the final phases of our own transformation. ”

In April of 2021, Dentsu hired Kedma Pognon Brown as its new chief operating officer for the Americas. In November, Hiroshi Igarashi became the new CEO of Dentsu Group, succeeding Toshihiro Yamamoto. In December the agency hired Alex Hesz as global chief strategy officer, reporting directly to Clark. Most recently it tapped Keith Camoosa for its newly created chief addressability officer role.

More key executive hires:

Adam Hessel has been appointed as the new chief creative officer of Ogilvy Health, replacing Enata Florio, who was promoted at the end of last year to executive creative lead for Ogilvy’s Nestle portfolio in North America. Hessel joins from healthcare marketing agency Harrison & Star, where he spent the last two years as chief creative officer. In this new role Hessel will oversee all creative output for Ogilvy Health in North America and serve on Ogilvy Health’s executive leadership team. He will also join Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council.

VCCP has promoted Darren Bailes to become its first global chief creative officer. The agency also promoted Creative Directors Jonny Parker and Chris Birch to succeed Darren Bailes as joint executive creative directors of its London agency. Bailes will be tasked with overseeing the creative output of VCCP’s eight offices, located in London, Madrid, Prague, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney.

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Carrie Philpott as its North America chief client officer, replacing Jason Burby, who retired in November. She takes on this role in addition to her role as president of Atlanta and will report to Audrey Melofchik, who was recently announced as CEO of Wunderman Thompson North America.

DDB Chicago wins Orkin

Orkin has selected DDB Chicago as its strategic business and creative agency of record following a competitive review. ​​This is the first win for DDB Chicago “following an agency transformation and number of new hires under the leadership of its CEO Andrea Diquez,” since joining in May, according to a statement by the agency. Recently the Chicago office named Rodrigo Jatene as its chief creative officer, Milo Chao as its chief strategy officer and Sandra Alfaro as head of business leadership. The account was previously held by The Richards Group, which is currently undergoing plans to change its agency name and logo to TRG.