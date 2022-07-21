Zillow puts creative account into review

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done with Zillow over the last two and a half years,” said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, Fig partner and CEO. “The partnership has been mutually beneficial as it has helped us put our creative-first, data-fueled approach into action as we focused on building brand saliency for Zillow. Our work has effectively powered Zillow's brand evolution through our ‘Change is hard, but it’s worth it,’ idea and our new platform 'There's no place like Zillow.’”

Zillow Chief Marketing Officer Aimee Johnson left the company in April to pursue a “new beginning,” according to her LinkedIn post at the time. Shortly after, Zillow confirmed that Ravi Kandikonda, senior VP of marketing, would oversee its marketing efforts.

In March, Johnson told Ad Age Zillow selected Fig because "we are a big brand with a moderate budget and we wanted an agency that would come up with the creative big idea and handle production and think about cross-channel and [for whom] we were big enough to have the right people in the room." She added: “Fig is helping me solve business problems."

A Zillow spokeswoman confirmed the review and noted, "As part of our annual planning process, we are always evaluating our partnerships."

Fig’s creatively lauded work for the brand increased the site’s share of traffic among real estate sites by 62% over the prior year and lifted first choice preference by 25%, according to the agency. Zillow calls itself the most visited real estate website in the U.S.