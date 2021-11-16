How Gen Z is pushing workplace change

While millennials laid groundwork in opening up critical conversations around representation, the Gen Z approach is bolder, and that boldness is likely more effective in the change it brings about. They’re more vocal than their predecessors thought prudent, both in the office and on public forums, and that means mounting pressure for brands and businesses whose image hangs in the balance.

Blair Crosby,

Dagger

“It’s not uncommon to see the Gen Z workforce amplifying workplace culture stories on TikTok, Instagram reels and other highly engaged platforms,” says millennial Blair Crosby, senior manager of culture and engagement at Dagger. “If Gen Z staffers are empowered, engaged, and enjoying their workplace culture, they’ll shout it into a digital megaphone; if they’re not, they’ll shout it into a megaphone, too. That kind of new, public accountability has been a real catalyst for change in our historically slow-to-move industry.”

Victoria Gates-Fleming,

Day One Agency

Brands can no longer get by on surface attempts to appear woke when a whole generation of viewers won’t hesitate to call them out. Gen Z is the first generation of true digital natives, and that’s made them more sophisticated and critical consumers of media than any generation before them. “They are hyper-aware of empty brand missions and false company promises, and they are not afraid to challenge the status quo and call companies out on unethical business practices,” says millennial Victoria Gates-Fleming, VP of digital strategy and creative insights at Day One Agency. “This means they’ve helped to collectively raise the bar for workplaces to establish actionable plans regarding social issues including sustainability, inclusivity, and anti-racism.”

Lara O'Shea,

VMLY&R

That pressure also translates to a raised bar when it comes to what’s accepted within the workplace and what the best ways to work really are. “With Gen Z questioning the work-obsessive culture of previous generations, and the growth of flexible work environments, workplaces will become more focused on impact, versus input,” says Xennial Lara O'Shea, executive director of strategy and insights at VMLY&R. For the most diverse generation in history—as relates to ethnicity and gender, but also neuro and physical diversity—that spirit of demanding more and better likely spells greater positive change for the future of workplaces. “Gen Z doesn’t want to be tolerated or accepted, but to be celebrated as who they are,” says O’Shea.

Bridging the generational divide

Jorge Prado,

Admazing

The conversations being sparked and debates being had in offices and conference rooms across the country are resulting in a wave of cultural shifts that doesn’t show any sign of slowing. While forward movement is happening, these shifts also inevitably involve some pushback from the elder generations who currently occupy said offices and conference rooms. “The friction we’re seeing today across the range of generations is creating a dialogue for change,” says Xennial Jorge Prado, co-founder of Admazing. “Whereas our history has been less oriented around change for good, we’re now steeped in a higher awareness of empathy and understanding.”

Joe Bachle-Morris,

Admix

Altering deeply held notions about something as central to our lives as work can be challenging—even when generational divides are really only made up of a few years. “I started my career at a time when the workplace was a crazy world of long working hours and partying, plus a vein of fear rippled throughout,” says Gen Xer Joe Bachle-Morris, co-founder and chief operating officer at Admix. “Gen Zs expect to be given the tools to succeed. They speak up. They argue. They challenge. And they certainly answer back. Some millennials find that too much.”

Though millennials came of age with the internet, Gen Zs were born into it, and that important distinction is clear in how both groups put technology to use. “They’ve never known a time without the internet,” says Day One’s Gates-Fleming. “Gen Z aren’t afraid to upskill themselves with a Google search or YouTube tutorial and broaden their knowledge proactively.” They’re also more vocal than their just-slightly-older counterparts, which means a different approach to how they may go about expressing their views. “Gen Z is able to get their point across more efficiently than any prior generation because they’re the first to grow up using social media, where ideas are spread faster and farther than any medium ever before,” says Bandolier’s Hickok.

The very real upside to all this cultural upheaval is progress, the benefits of which reach across hierarchies and generational divides. “We all win when authenticity, culture, and accountability act as the foundation of a company’s culture,” says Dagger’s Crosby. “Gen Z is vocalizing what other generations have felt on a much larger stage.”

Cristina Chaidez,

ArtVersion

Ultimately, everyone wants a positive workplace that values their contributions and respects their boundaries—even if a request for a mental health day may sound like a bold ask. “The slight friction between millennials and Gen Z can also be viewed more as a correction of engraved beliefs,” says millennial Cristina Chaidez, content strategist at ArtVersion. “There is recognition from millennials that standards in workplaces could be reshaped, and they have rocked a slight shift in moving that boulder, but Gen Z has pushed it full throttle.”

The common ground between generations—especially with millennials and Gen Z—is the acknowledgement of the need for boundaries between work and life, and a desire for a healthy, equitable workplace that sets all employees up for success. For the people in charge of these workplaces, the upside to getting on board with what’s current is clear. “While accountability and transparency may sound scary for a company, the actuality is that they are indeed upsides,” says Native Tongue’s Nance. “They are proven to encourage better workforce culture and spirit, build stronger brand and business ideas, and, importantly, generate positive financial returns. All good news!”

Christy Hiler,

Cornett

And for agencies who rely on an influx of talent, welcoming this kind of change could mean the difference between evolving or being left behind. “We say we want to grow our businesses. We say we want those that come after us to challenge and improve the world. Here is a generation ready to do that—I’d love to see us work with them to test and build out those ideas and values—to work together to see which have staying power,” says Christy Hiler, president at Cornett. “Let’s meet them in their vulnerabilities, welcome new perspectives, new ideas, and see if and how we can make [these values] work.”