Cheetos enters the fashion fray with ‘House of Flamin’ Haute’
In Manhattan's fashionable Chelsea neighborhood, an atypically garish orange carpet rolls up to the Altman Building, an otherwise nondescript event space, beckoning New York Fashion Week attendees to enter. Once inside, though, don't expect a typical fall preview. Here visitors will find the Cheetos ‘House of Flamin’ Haute,’ the brand's first-ever runway show and style bar, tied to New York's semi-annual fashionista bacchanal.
The Frito-Lay brand worked with agency OMD to create a one-of-a-kind (and deliberately cheesy) flamin’ hot phenomenon to kick-off New York Fashion Week. The idea originated with dusty-fingered fans on social media: “You see people who would do their make-up inspired by Flamin’ Hot, or do their hair inspired by Chester,” says Cheetos senior director of marketing, Brandi Ray. “We really took inspiration from our fans and asked how do you amplify that even more?”
The answer to that question, which had no doubt been plaguing you: The House of Flamin' Haute is launching 21 Cheetos-inspired outfits, including one designed by costume designer Ami Goodheart. For the rest of the looks, the brand worked with influencers @luanna, @HungryHipsters, @thenavarose and @stylistjbolin. Visitors can also get a “Paws & Claws” manicure, “Chester’s Ombre Kiss” eye make-up, and “Cheetah Tail Braids” or “Dangerously Cheesy Brow” treatments at the in-house salon.
“Chester’s always cooking up something, literally and figuratively,” says Ray. “And this is all about lookin’ like a snack!"
The Cheetos ‘House of Flamin’ Haute’ is open September 5-7 at 135 W 18th St.