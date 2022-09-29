Midterm ad spending—California sports betting bill leads the way

• The most expensive race this midterm isn’t for an elective office—it’s for an issue: sports betting in California. There are two different ballot initiatives—Proposition 26 and Proposition 27—on the ballot in the Golden State related to sports betting. The latter is a measure to allow online sports betting, while the former has to do with legalizing sports betting on American Indian lands, primarily at casinos. More ad dollars have been spent (or booked) for (and against) Proposition 27 than for any other contest. Combined, spending on pro- and anti- advertising for both 26 and 27 now totals $314.3 million, per Ad Age Datacenter’s analysis.

• Notably, big national brand marketers in the gambling space—DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM—have been pouring money into the coffers of the pro-27 groups.

• The most ad-soaked, spendy race in the country involving specific politicians is the U.S. Senate face-off in Georgia, where Republican nominee (and former football star) Herschel Walker is trying to replace incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. Republicans and Democrats—including the candidates’ campaigns and the PACs supporting them—have spent a combined $203 million on ads surrounding the race.

• It’s worth noting that all five of the most expensive races in the country involving specific politicians are about U.S. Senate seats—in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, in addition to Georgia. For now we’ll just focus on the high-profile Pennsylvania race, which pits Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor and former TV host, against John Fetterman, the Key State’s lieutenant governor. Republicans and Democrats—including the candidates’ campaigns and the PACs supporting them—have spent a combined $175.1 million on ads surrounding the race. Scroll down for more specifics.