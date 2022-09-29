Midterm ad spending—California sports betting bill leads the way

With less than six weeks left until Election Day, and early voting already underway in some states, U.S. campaign ad spending levels continue to astonish. Here’s what you need to know right now:
• Total campaign ad spending for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, gubernatorial and other key races in the U.S. midterm elections has surged past $3.7 billion, according to the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis. (Campaign Ad Scorecard is part of Ad Age’s Campaign Trail coverage, a project of Ad Age Datacenter, led by Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG.)
• That $3.7 billion total includes TV, radio and tracked digital advertising (from Dec. 28, 2021, through Election Day, as of Sept. 26, 2022). Scroll down for our in-depth charts.
• To give you a sense of the pace of spending, that total is nearly $700 million more than the figure ($3 billion) we reported in a Campaign Ad Scorecard we published on Sept. 1.