Midterm campaigns lead to ad boom for local TV stations

Politics can, of course, ruin just about anything and everything. But politics is also a saving grace for the traditional linear TV business in the summer of 2022—amidst an economy shaded by the threat of recession during what happens to be a particularly contentious midterm election cycle. Because for all the talk about some marketers starting to pull back on spending, political advertising just continues to rise and rise and rise.

Here’s what you need to know right now:

• Total campaign ad spending for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, gubernatorial and other key races in the U.S. midterm elections has surged past $3 billion, according to the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis. (Scroll down to see charts that offer in-depth breakdowns.) To give you a sense of the pace of spending, that total is nearly a billion more than the figure ($2.1 billion) we reported in a Campaign Ad Scorecard we published on July 12. (Campaign Ad Scorecard is part of Ad Age’s Campaign Trail coverage, a project of Ad Age Datacenter, led by Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG.)



• The big picture: Republicans are outspending Democrats—$1.38 billion to $1.25 billion. (Our tallies include spending by the candidates’ campaigns and the political action committees supporting them.)