Campaign Trail

‘Mourning in Pennsylvania’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad sequel for the swing state

Iowa and Ohio also get their own ‘Mourning’ spots
By Simon Dumenco. Published on October 21, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends
Credit: The Lincoln Project

In May, as Ad Age reported, conservative PAC The Lincoln Project released “Mourning in America,” an anti-Trump commercial that echoed one of the most famous political ads of the modern era, 1984’s “Morning in America” from Ronald Reagan’s campaign (see “The Ad That Helped Reagan Sell Good Times to an Uncertain Nation,” via The New York Times). The bleak “Mourning”—the polar opposite of sunny, hopeful “Morning”—attacked President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and lay responsibility for “the worst economy in decades” at his feet.

Now, with Election Day less than two weeks away, TLP has customized “Mourning in America” for key swing states: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Iowa.

Like its immediate predecessor, “Mourning in Pennsylvania” (below) serves up grim scenes of shuttered factories and shots of people wearing masks. Underscored by plaintive classical music, an announcer says,

There’s mourning in Pennsylvania. Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored, praising China’s response instead of heeding the warnings—then blaming them to cover his own failures. With the economy in shambles, people across Pennsylvania are still out of work—one of the worst economies in decades. This afternoon, millions of Americans will apply for unemployment. And with their savings run out, many are giving up hope. Millions worry that a loved one won’t survive COVID-19. There’s mourning in Pennsylvania, and under the leadership of Donald Trump, our state is weaker and sicker and poorer. And now, Americans are asking, if we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?

President Trump delivered a campaign speech in Erie, Pennsylvania last night, and as Erie News Now reports, he made a point of saying that he was only visiting because of his faltering re-election campaign:

Trump said before the pandemic hit, he had no plans to visit Erie. “Before the plague came in, I had it made,” said Trump. “I wasn’t coming to Erie. I mean, I have to be honest, there was no way I was coming. I didn’t have to. I would’ve called you and said, ‘Hey, Erie. You know, if you have a chance, get out and vote.’ We had this thing won.”

Scroll past “Mourning in Pennsylvania” below to watch “Mourning in Ohio” and “Mourning in Iowa.”

As Ad Age previously reported, The Lincoln Project launched in December with an op-ed in The New York Times headlined “We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated” (subhead: “The president and his enablers have replaced conservatism with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet”). The NYT bio line for the op-ed’s authors—George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson—noted that they “have worked for and supported Republican campaigns.”

Related articles
Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation
Simon Dumenco
‘Un-American’: New Lincoln Project ad slams military-bashing Trump
Simon Dumenco
‘Mourning in America’: a conservative group’s harsh new political ad takes on Trump’s coronavirus response
Simon Dumenco

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends

How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends
Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly

Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly
‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet

‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet
‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate

‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation

Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation
Explained: The $400 million in TV and radio ads supporting or opposing ballot initiatives

Explained: The $400 million in TV and radio ads supporting or opposing ballot initiatives
Time’s latest cover depicts the White House as a terrifying coronavirus hot zone

Time’s latest cover depicts the White House as a terrifying coronavirus hot zone

‘Maybe I’m Immune’: Watch James Corden’s Trump-inspired Paul McCartney song spoof

‘Maybe I’m Immune’: Watch James Corden’s Trump-inspired Paul McCartney song spoof