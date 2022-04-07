Pennsylvania U.S. Senate and gubernatorial campaign ad spending hits $85 million in just three months

Pennsylvania’s status as a political battleground is once again proving to be a major windfall for media owners and operators. Campaign ad spending in the Keystone State has hit $85 million across U.S. Senate and gubernatorial campaigns in the space of just three months, according to the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis.

An executive summary of—and essential context for—the charts