Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover

Shepard Fairey created the artwork
By Simon Dumenco. Published on October 22, 2020.
Credit: Time Magazine

Look closely at the cover of the Nov. 2-9 issue of Time (above), which hits newsstands tomorrow. The newsweekly’s iconic red border is so instantly recognizable that your brain probably registered it as Time cover—even though Time’s logo has been replaced with “VOTE.”

In a note about the issue, Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal explains why:

Few events will shape the world to come more than the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election. ... To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our U.S. edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote. To help, we’ve provided readers with a guide on how to vote safely during this extraordinary year. The artwork on the cover is by Shepard Fairey, whose work includes two prior Time covers. “Even though the subject in the portrait knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic,” Fairey says of the image, the person is determined to use their “voice and power by voting.”

Keep reading here.

See also: “Here's Everything You Need to Know About Voting,” from Time.

