Trump promotes harsh new anti-Trump ad with late-night Twitter campaign

The president helps ‘Mourning in America’ go viral by attacking the Republicans who made it
By Simon Dumenco. Published on May 05, 2020.

As Ad Age reported on Monday, a conservative advocacy group, The Lincoln Project, is taking on President Donald Trump’s leadership surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in a harsh new ad (above) titled “Mourning in America”—a play on one of the most famous political spots of the modern era, 1984’s “Morning in America” from Ronald Reagan’s re-election campaign (scroll down to watch it).

In the new ad, an announcer declares that “There’s mourning in America. Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles, more than 26 million Americans are out of work—the  worst economy in decades. Trump bailed out Wall Street, but not Main Street. ...”

Late Monday night, Trump took to Twitter to attack the “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) team behind “Mourning in America,” calling them “loser types” and most colorfully singling out Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, who is married to Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president in the Trump White House. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface,” Trump tweeted, “but it must have been really bad.”

The net effect of Trump’s tweetstorm, which went out at 12:46 AM EDT, is a flood of attention to “Mourning in America”—suggesting, once again, that the president is unfamiliar with the Streisand Effect. When Ad Age first reported on “Mourning in America” on Monday, the YouTube version of the ad had a couple thousand views. With the president’s help, it now, as of this writing, has 433,707.

Here’s “Morning in America” from 1984:

