Campaign Trail
Watch The Lincoln Project’s ‘Flag of Treason’ video
The conservative PAC re-releases the ad in the wake of today’s insurrection in Washington, D.C.
In the wake of today’s storming of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., conservative PAC The Lincoln Project re-released its “Flag of Treason” ad on its social channels:
The Lincoln Project originally released “Flag of Treason”—which reflects on the ugly legacy of the Confederate flag and its embrace by some Trump supporters—on June 10, 2020. Rick Wilson, a cofounder of TLP, discussed that ad and others in an interview with Ad Age published on Dec. 9; see “The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson on the ads that actually worked.”
Some context: