Watch The Lincoln Project’s ‘Flag of Treason’ video

The conservative PAC re-releases the ad in the wake of today’s insurrection in Washington, D.C.
By Simon Dumenco. Published on January 06, 2021.
Inside the $700 million ad battle for the U.S. Senate

A scene from The Lincoln Project’s ‘Flag of Treason’ ad.

Credit: The Lincoln Project

In the wake of today’s storming of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., conservative PAC The Lincoln Project re-released its “Flag of Treason” ad on its social channels:





 

The Lincoln Project originally released “Flag of Treason”—which reflects on the ugly legacy of the Confederate flag and its embrace by some Trump supporters—on June 10, 2020. Rick Wilson, a cofounder of TLP, discussed that ad and others in an interview with Ad Age published on Dec. 9; see “The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson on the ads that actually worked.”

Some context:

