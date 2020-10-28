Campaign Trail

Watch ‘Trump Administration Officials for Biden,’ starring Miles Taylor—a new attack ad from a Republican group

‘It is so much worse than it looks,’ says Taylor, the newly revealed author of an anonymous 2018 NYT op-ed
By Simon Dumenco. Published on October 28, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
‘Biden’s Moment’: Watch conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s most pro-Biden ad yet
Credit: Republican Voters Against Trump

Republican Voters Against Trump, a media project of the conservative advocacy group Defending Democracy Together, is out with a new ad titled “Trump Administration Officials for Biden” (below), featuring Miles Taylor and others.

Taylor, the former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, is in the news today for having revealed himself as the author of a 2018 New York Times op-ed (see: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration”) critical of President Trump that was bylined “Anonymous.” See: “Read the Statement by Miles Taylor,” as published by the Times this afternoon.

In the RVAT ad, an announcer declares that “For the first time in American history, a sitting president’s senior staff is warning the country not to re-elect him.” In a series of brief clips, we hear from Taylor as well as Olivia Troye, a former homeland security and counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence; Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security; and John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.

Related articles
‘Biden’s Moment’: Watch conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s most pro-Biden ad yet
Simon Dumenco
‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Simon Dumenco
Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation
Simon Dumenco

Their words are, simply, scathing—and then, mostly strikingly and ominously, near the end of the spot Taylor says, “It is so much worse than it looks,” and Troye declares that “We will no longer be America after four more years of Trump.”

As Ad Age has previously reported, Republican Voters Against Trump formally kicked off in May by announcing plans to spend at least $10 million on advertising across TV and digital to attempt to defeat Trump. RVAT’s parent organization describes itself thusly on its website:

Defending Democracy Together is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization created by lifelong conservatives and Republicans—many of whom have served in Republican administrations and write for conservative publications. We are dedicated to defending America’s democratic norms, values, and institutions and fighting for consistent conservative principles like rule of law, free trade, and expanding legal immigration.

Here’s “Trump Administration Officials for Biden”:

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

‘Biden’s Moment’: Watch conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s most pro-Biden ad yet

‘Biden’s Moment’: Watch conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s most pro-Biden ad yet
And the campaign ad windfall winner is ... Fox News

And the campaign ad windfall winner is ... Fox News
Who won the debate, plus Fox News vs. CNN vs. MSNBC on YouTube and Facebook: Datacenter Weekly

Who won the debate, plus Fox News vs. CNN vs. MSNBC on YouTube and Facebook: Datacenter Weekly
Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air

Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air
Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover

Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover
‘Mourning in Pennsylvania’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad sequel for the swing state

‘Mourning in Pennsylvania’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad sequel for the swing state
How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends

How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends
Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly

Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly