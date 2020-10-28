Watch ‘Trump Administration Officials for Biden,’ starring Miles Taylor—a new attack ad from a Republican group
Republican Voters Against Trump, a media project of the conservative advocacy group Defending Democracy Together, is out with a new ad titled “Trump Administration Officials for Biden” (below), featuring Miles Taylor and others.
Taylor, the former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, is in the news today for having revealed himself as the author of a 2018 New York Times op-ed (see: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration”) critical of President Trump that was bylined “Anonymous.” See: “Read the Statement by Miles Taylor,” as published by the Times this afternoon.
In the RVAT ad, an announcer declares that “For the first time in American history, a sitting president’s senior staff is warning the country not to re-elect him.” In a series of brief clips, we hear from Taylor as well as Olivia Troye, a former homeland security and counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence; Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security; and John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.
Their words are, simply, scathing—and then, mostly strikingly and ominously, near the end of the spot Taylor says, “It is so much worse than it looks,” and Troye declares that “We will no longer be America after four more years of Trump.”
As Ad Age has previously reported, Republican Voters Against Trump formally kicked off in May by announcing plans to spend at least $10 million on advertising across TV and digital to attempt to defeat Trump. RVAT’s parent organization describes itself thusly on its website:
Defending Democracy Together is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization created by lifelong conservatives and Republicans—many of whom have served in Republican administrations and write for conservative publications. We are dedicated to defending America’s democratic norms, values, and institutions and fighting for consistent conservative principles like rule of law, free trade, and expanding legal immigration.
Here’s “Trump Administration Officials for Biden”: