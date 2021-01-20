Campaign Trail

‘A Weight Lifted’: The New Yorker depicts Trump’s exit

Barry Blitt’s cover illustration shows 45 getting hauled off by a bald eagle
By Simon Dumenco. Published on January 20, 2021.
Credit: The New Yorker, Condé Nast

Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media.

Just in time for Inauguration Day, The New Yorker’s latest cover shows President Trump getting hauled off by a bald eagle, the national symbol of the United States. The Jan. 25 cover illustration, by longtime New Yorker contributor Barry Blitt, is titled “A Weight Lifted”; the issue is on newsstands and hits subscribers’ mailboxes this week.

In a short post about the cover, Françoise Mouly, The New Yorker’s art editor, gets a few thoughts from Blitt about American iconography and the challenge of trying to address “the density of ephemeral news events in the last few years.”

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

