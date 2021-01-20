Campaign Trail
‘A Weight Lifted’: The New Yorker depicts Trump’s exit
Barry Blitt’s cover illustration shows 45 getting hauled off by a bald eagle
Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media.
Just in time for Inauguration Day, The New Yorker’s latest cover shows President Trump getting hauled off by a bald eagle, the national symbol of the United States. The Jan. 25 cover illustration, by longtime New Yorker contributor Barry Blitt, is titled “A Weight Lifted”; the issue is on newsstands and hits subscribers’ mailboxes this week.
In a short post about the cover, Françoise Mouly, The New Yorker’s art editor, gets a few thoughts from Blitt about American iconography and the challenge of trying to address “the density of ephemeral news events in the last few years.”