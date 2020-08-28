Campaign Trail

While Trump was wrapping up the RNC, Biden was booking $38 million in TV ads—in one day

And more from Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard
By Simon Dumenco and Kevin Brown. Published on August 28, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Biden supports Tucker Carlson? Watch the campaign ad he ran on Fox News during Carlson’s RNC coverage
Credit: Fox News

Editor’s note: This post includes spending data analysis by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown. Scroll down to see the charts.

Now that we’ve survived a set of four-day primetime TV political infomercials—the Democratic and Republican national conventions—we can all look forward to ... an even more relentless flood of traditional campaign ads.

If you’re a regular and recent reader of Ad Age’s Campaign Trail coverage, you know that Team Trump has had the lead in booking fall TV advertising this election cycle. But now the Biden camp is finally catching up.

In fact, on Thursday, the last day of the Republican National Convention, Team Biden plowed $38 million into advance bookings of TV ads, per the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis—an ongoing project led by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG.

That sudden surge means that the Biden campaign now has $134 million of TV ads booked for Sept. 1 through Election Day, vs. $147.7 million booked by the Trump campaign. And those numbers don’t even count pro-Biden and pro-Trump PACs.

Both camps’ swing-state strategies—and hopes and fears—are plainly on display in our breakdowns of spending by state (see the first chart below). 

Trump, for instance, is spending $37.8 million in Florida alone to run his campaign ads on TV (vs. $17.3 million by Biden). He won the Sunshine State in 2016, beating out Hillary Clinton by a margin of 1.2 percent, but FiveThirtyEight’s ongoing tracking of various Florida polls gives Biden the edge over Trump at the moment.

Since, as they say, all politics is local—really, really local—we’ve also broken down booked ad spending by top specific TV markets; scroll down to see separate charts for Team Trump and Team Biden.

Right now Trump plans to focus hugely on the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota (Fla.) DMA, while the Phoenix-Prescott (Ariz.) market is getting the biggest Biden TV commercial windfall.

Battleground states
By TV spending. Dollars in millions.
State Biden Trump Total
Florida $17.3 $37.8 $55.1
North Carolina 15.9 16.7 32.7
Michigan 15.4 12.7 28.1
Pennsylvania 11.4 14.6 26.0
Ohio 4.1 18.4 22.5
Arizona 13.6 6.9 20.4
Minnesota 3.0 14.1 17.1
Wisconsin 6.9 7.8 14.7
New Hampshire 3.7 6.8 10.5
Nevada 2.3 6.1 8.4
All other 40.4 5.8 46.2
Total $134.0 $147.7 $281.7
Biden's top 10 markets
By TV spending. Dollars in millions.
DMA TV spending
Phoenix (Prescott, Ariz.) $10.3
Philadelphia 6.9
Detroit 6.6
Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (Fayetteville) 5.0
Charlotte, N.C. 4.9
Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 4.8
Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. 4.1
Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sarasota) 3.1
Atlanta 3.0
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. 3.0
All other 82.3
Total $134.0
Trump's top 10 markets
By TV spending. Dollars in millions.
DMA TV spending
Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sarasota) $13.2
Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 9.7
Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. 9.6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. 9.4
Philadelphia 9.3
Detroit 7.7
Cleveland-Akron, Ohio (Canton) 7.3
Columbus, Ohio 7.0
Phoenix (Prescott, Ariz.) 6.9
Charlotte, N.C. 5.9
All other 61.7
Total $147.7
Source: Spending from Kantar/CMAG for candidates, excluding PACs. Includes booked TV spending from Sept. 1, 2020, through Election Day. All other for Joe Biden includes $25 million booked on network TV NFL games on CBS, Fox and NBC. Numbers rounded.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown is Ad Age's director of data management and runs Ad Age's Datacenter with colleague Brad Johnson. Datacenter products include Leading National Advertisers, World's Largest Advertisers, Agency Report and the Ad Age Fact Packs.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Biden supports Tucker Carlson? Watch the campaign ad he ran on Fox News during Carlson’s RNC coverage

Biden supports Tucker Carlson? Watch the campaign ad he ran on Fox News during Carlson’s RNC coverage
Because ‘his feelings got hurt’: New Lincoln Project ad slams Trump for calling for Goodyear’s destruction

Because ‘his feelings got hurt’: New Lincoln Project ad slams Trump for calling for Goodyear’s destruction
A self-destructive Donald Trump fronts New York Magazine’s latest issue

A self-destructive Donald Trump fronts New York Magazine’s latest issue
Presidential campaign ad spending surges past $1.5 billion

Presidential campaign ad spending surges past $1.5 billion
Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden for Elle magazine. Because, sure, why not?

Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden for Elle magazine. Because, sure, why not?
‘Secretary of Failure’: Conservative PAC goes after Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in blistering new attack ad

‘Secretary of Failure’: Conservative PAC goes after Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in blistering new attack ad
Trump campaign halts ad spending while it reviews strategy

Trump campaign halts ad spending while it reviews strategy
Twitter temporarily suspends Donald Trump Jr.

Twitter temporarily suspends Donald Trump Jr.