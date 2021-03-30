How The Knot Worldwide counseled the wedding industry through pandemic
Among events upended by the pandemic, weddings were particularly hard hit in 2020, with the cancellation of a million nuptials and the downsizing of many others. Thousands of supporting businesses, including photographers, florists, bakers, dressmakers and caterers, were singing the wedding bell blues.
Feeling the pinch along with the companies it supports was The Knot Worldwide, which operates 15 countries with seven brands including TheKnot.com, WeddingWire and Hitched. In response, The Knot stepped up to support these businesses with content, cash and community building. The result, says Chief Marketing Officer Dhanusha Sivajee, was a dramatic increase in trust as the industry makes a comeback in 2021.
How did you shift your b-to-b marketing strategy in March 2020?
We really had to pivot our whole b-to-b marketing strategy to one of enhanced education for the 300,000 vendors that we serve across what we call the WeddingPro platform. The strategy was twofold. We knew that a lot of them were going through some financial issues, obviously with cash flow being a problem given that a lot of weddings were being canceled or postponed. One of the big things we did was launch a vendor assistance program. It was a $10 million fund to help our advertisers, vendors, and partners who were most in need.
Then the bigger part was really bringing the community together to share best practices. A lot of them didn't have access to what was going on with the Paycheck Protection Program, didn't know what to do with furloughing their employees. We felt it was our responsibility to come in and share whatever expertise and knowledge we had either directly or indirectly through some of our bigger partners.
What was the decision-making process?
It was our executive team coming together and saying, “Look, at the core of what we do, we are a two-sided marketplace, and we are nothing without our amazing and creative vendors.” Our wedding pros who have chosen this profession have been with us through thick and thin over the last 20 years, so it was important for us to make sure that we were there for them during the times where they were struggling the most.
We also have a brand ambassador program, so we have about 60 pros that represent the industry that we talk to on a weekly, monthly basis about how we're doing, so they were a big part of that decision-making process. We wanted to hear from our advertisers what else could we be doing for them outside of dollars. That's where we actually found out that they were lacking in resources. The education program came together in two weeks in terms of finding experts that could speak to different topics, both on general HR/legal matters and very COVID-specific matters.
How does the brand ambassador program work?
It’s a pretty formal program. We've had one for the last five years and keep evolving it. We view ourselves not just as a platform that is an advertising platform, but also a platform that is bringing together this amazing community. I’ve been part of a lot of b-to-b communities—members of our WeddingPro community know how to have a good time but also are really there for each other, have got each other's backs. That’s why it felt right and very authentic to us to create this b-to-b ambassador program.
We want to make sure that it's representative of all of the different small businesses out there and that we're bringing in folks that have a lot of expertise who are members of their community. My team meets with them on a regular basis once every couple of weeks. As you can imagine, during COVID, we were meeting more than ever. We were talking to them pretty much every day in terms of what was going on. They’re a pulse of what's going on with the community at large.
How did you balance your b-to-b and b-to-c markets?
The brand ambassadors obviously have their ear to the ground across different markets and different verticals, so it was really this daily influx of information coming on about best practices, what to do, some of the pitfalls. And then it was turning around, packaging that up into blog content, into webinars, into content we that then put out to the other side of the marketplace.
It was rethinking how our vendors had to operate, then it was also doing education to the other side. It's like you get to be a thought leader and shape demand, but you have to do it in partnership with those sides, which was pretty fascinating to do. Like I said, we do that on an ongoing basis, but to do it on this scale and be such a change agent, the marketplace was pretty intense.
Did The Knot employees adjust to all the big pivots?
What I love about our team across the board—marketing, product, sales—is they've always got that customer front and center. We’re definitely a values-based company. Doing the right thing by all of our stakeholders, internal and external, is something that we've held near and dear to our hearts. As much as they were stressed out, I think they realized that was a fraction of the stress that our small business partners were feeling. It was a sense of duty and responsibility to that community that has been so strong and will continue to be strong was the thing that really drove us because they were being impacted in a much more direct way than we were.
How do you measure brand?
We run a brand equity study twice a year, both with our couple cohorts (people getting married) and then also with our small business partners. We track a lot of different metrics but the one that we were really focused on during COVID was “A brand that I trust.” That actually went up double digits. For us, that is a testament to the fact that we were managing through service—worrying less about how much you're paying us, why this is a great product, how many leads you are going to get.
During times like this, it's really about those additional value-added service areas, whether it's in the form of education or access to other pros, being a platform to bring this community together. We found a lot of pros coming together and saying, “Hey, I've had this client come in, they want X, Y, & Z. I can't take that because I’m already filled. Do you want to take that minimony?”
Why did you pick trust as the primary metric?
For us, we have a very clear handle on which brand attributes—we measure a lot of them—are the drivers of consideration for advertising with our platform and being partners with us. Trust is a metric, especially for us as leaders in the space, where we never want to be complacent. There are always people that come in, other niche players that may come in and want to offer up a service, so “the brand I trust” is one that we know to be a driver of consideration and purchase.
What do you say to those who think lead count is a more important metric?
That service mentality to do whatever it took to help our pros during this time, we do that on a regular basis. It's part of our values. It just had that much more meaning during this pandemic. So, while the focus for us was on that trust metric, we actually did see a lot of our mid-funnel metrics in terms of traffic to blogs, webinars, etc., at 5 times and10 times what it typically is. That mid-funnel lead generation for us actually came from building that trust, which was an unexpected for us because we hadn't really set goals how much engagement or reach we wanted. All those metrics went out the doors, quite frankly, when COVID came in.
So, you didn't know if trust would drive brand?
We didn't know it was going to drive brand. We didn't know if people were going to want to read our content, want to engage each other, turn up to webinars. I think trust is when your words and your actions meet, they match. We could all be out there saying, “Here are our brand values, here's our purpose,” but if our actions don't back that up, our customers will feel that over time. They know that, and that won’t come into your numbers and revenue in the long term.
Like I said, those numbers all actually ended up going up, but not because we had sat there and said, “Alright, we're going to do this webinar because we're trying to increase our marketing qualifies leads by 20%.” This was new for so many people, so we had a lot of new prospects turn up. Again, we didn't know that. We were just like, “We're the industry standard. We’re there. This is our expectation. We need to help our client base.”