Activision, Electronic Arts fall as Trump slams ‘grisly’ games
Shares of the biggest video-game makers tumbled on Monday after President Donald Trump blamed the industry for contributing to a culture of violence in the U.S.
“We must stop the glorification of violence in our society,” Trump said at the White House after mass shootings killed 29 people. “This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace.”
Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive Software all fell at least 5 percent following the remarks, showing investors are worried about a backlash against shooter titles like “Call of Duty” or “Fortnite.”
The industry contends that there’s no link between entertainment and real-life violence. But it’s frequently been blamed for violent incidents over the years, by both Republicans and Democrats.
Companies adopted a movie-style rating system in 1994 -- under congressional pressure -- that limits sales of the most graphic games to customers over age 17.
“It’s too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence,” Trump said. “We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately. Cultural change is hard, but each of us can choose to build a culture that celebrates the inherent worth and dignity of every human life.”
-- Bloomberg News