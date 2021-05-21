Afterpay chases market share with its biggest campaign yet
The race is on to grow market share for buy now, pay later brands—financial companies that offer consumers the option of spacing out payments for goods over time, rather than paying the entire amount up front.
Earlier this year, Swedish brand Klarna shelled out big bucks for a Super Bowl spot with celebrity Maya Rudolph. In recent months, established players like PayPal and American Express have expanded their own versions of periodic payment choices. Now, Afterpay, an Australian company with the good fortune of having a name that doubles as a verb for the category, is making its marketing move.
The 7-year-old company will debut “Pay Better,” a campaign starring Rebel Wilson, at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Afterpay, which recently announced it will be a presenting sponsor at IMG New York Fashion Week, says the multimillion-dollar campaign is its biggest global advertising effort to date.
Geoff Seeley, a former Airbnb marketer who now serves as global chief marketing officer at Afterpay, says that while his brand is well-known in its native Australia, there is still work to do in the U.S. from an awareness standpoint.
“In some of the newer markets, buy now, pay later is a relatively new concept,” he says, noting that in North America, Afterpay’s data suggests that the majority of consumers are not aware of the option or don’t think it is something for them. “This work is all about investing in the growth of our customer base by ensuring people understand what it is we offer, why it’s unique not only in finance broadly but even amongst the competitive set.”
There is certainly growth to be had, even as more brands enter the market. Last year, the buy now, pay later industry generated $20 billion to $25 billion in purchases, according to market research firm CB Insights, which projects that the category will grow as much as 15 times by 2025 to exceed $1 trillion in annual gross merchandise volume.
Afterpay’s new campaign will include a 30-second spot that will air in shorter versions, along with additional vignettes. The main spot shows Wilson explaining the buy now, pay later concept to a perplexed shopper. “It’s kinda like … having the abs now, but getting six weeks to do the sit-ups,” she says to a man working out at the gym. In another scene, the Australian actress compares the service to eating a whole tub of ice cream, but spreading out the resulting calories over six weeks. She also notes that payments are interest-free, which is one of Afterpay’s main points of differentiation from some competitors.
“It’s very easy to disappear into weird places when you try to communicate this,” says Seeley. “We have to be articulate in how we present the value proposition that we have as a brand.”
In addition to broadcast TV, the campaign will include billboards and murals in 17 cities across the U.S., and experiential work in New York and Los Angeles. For example, Afterpay will drive an ice cream truck giving out mint ice cream—colored green for its brand logo—to illustrate the calorie-spreading metaphor.
“Pay Better” was created by Afterpay’s own brand studio, a growing group of about 20 employees. Seeley notes that the company has been investing in its in-house studio in order to be more agile as it creates its own brand campaigns and those for merchant partners as well. In-house agencies have surged during the pandemic, according to executives at a recent ANA conference.
“Having a brand studio in-house means we can move fast and be really authentic,” Seeley says.