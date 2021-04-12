Bed Bath & Beyond debuts first work from Muh-Tay-Zik/Hof-Fer
On the heels of the debut of its first new in-house brand last month, Bed Bath & Beyond is investing in a marketing campaign meant to promote the retailer as a destination for all things home. The “Home, Happier” campaign is the first work from Muh-Tay-Zik/Hof-Fer, which the Union, New Jersey-based company named lead brand agency earlier this year, following a review.
The new push includes a 30-second anthem spot that will begin airing on national TV later this week. The commercial shows people engaging in various home-based activities, such as waking up, cooking and relaxing. “Home. It’s not just a place. Home is a feeling you live in and when your home is happier, you feel happier,” a voiceover says. Bed Bath & Beyond recently conducted its own survey and found that 69% of American consumers say their home impacts their overall happiness.
Cindy Davis, executive VP and chief brand officer, noted that such a finding helped provide inspiration for the new campaign. “We are re-imagining our brand by helping customers unlock the magic in every room with everything they need to ‘Home, Happier,’” she said in a statement, noting that consumers’ connections with their homes serves as a “building block” to Bed Bath & Beyond’s business transformation.
Bed Bath & Beyond is not the only brand using the importance of home in its advertising, particularly after a year when millions have been at home more than usual due to work-from-home arrangements and other lockdown reasons resulting from the pandemic. Lowe’s has used the home relationship in its messaging, as has Zillow.
In addition to TV, the new campaign will appear on paid social, print, email and in-store marketing. As part of its turnaround strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond is redesigning its stores with new layouts and simplified signage. Store associates will be outfitted in new uniforms as well.
Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond announced its focus on private label brands, as it seeks to replicate the success of rival Target, which now counts several billion-dollar brands in its stable. Bed Bath & Beyond will roll out at least eight of its own brands by the end of February. Last month, it introduced home brand Nestwell.
Yet it’s a slow climb to the black. The struggling retailer recently reported a 5% decline in net sales to $2.6 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond will report fourth-quarter earnings later this week.
