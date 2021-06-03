CMO Strategy

Burger King enlists Paul Giamatti in chicken sandwich wars

The actor is the voice in the chain’s new Ch’King chicken sandwich campaign that is the stuff of nightmares
By Jessica Wohl. Published on June 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Motel 6 taps into ‘economy movers’ in first work from Barkley
Credit: Burger King

Burger King is echoing fan feedback suggesting its Ch’King chicken sandwich might surpass the Whopper in its first campaign promoting the chain’s entry into the chicken sandwich wars. 

“We feel like it’s giving the Whopper a run for its money, so we had a little fun with that for this campaign,” says Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. 

A new commercial called “Nightmare” depicts the burger chain’s King character scrolling through social media and noticing real comments suggesting the Ch’King might be the chain’s best sandwich yet. The King’s nightmare ensues as the ad progresses in a dreamlike Burger King restaurant featuring patrons, staff and Easter eggs for fans such as a nod to Subservient Chicken, a character used in Burger King ads of the past, and twins who starred in a previous Burger King ad.

“People are going chicken crazy,” the voice of Paul Giamatti says in the tense yet humor-filled scene. The campaign, from David Miami, comes weeks after Burger King announced the sandwich would be called Ch’King and would have a June 3 national debut.

The unusual name Ch’King was chosen to help the sandwich “stand out in that sea of sameness,” says Doty, who joined Burger King in 2020 after serving as CMO of Chili’s.

Burger King’s Ch’King launch comes after other chicken sandwiches have shaken up the category, most notably the one launched by Popeyes, its Restaurant Brands International sibling, in 2019.

Rather than comparing its chicken sandwich to rivals, Burger King is pitting the new sandwich against the Whopper.

Burger King’s King mascot “loves all of his children equally,” says Doty, “but to outdo the Whopper might be a nightmare for him.”

In the commercial, a poster on the wall in the restaurant repeatedly reads “The Ch’King is here to stay. King don’t run away. Chicken all day.” The stuff of nightmares reminiscent of “The Shining,” perhaps?

“Has the Whopper finally met its match?” Giamatti asks.

“We just really felt like Paul Giamatti’s voice has that sort of chilling tone that really brought to life the way this sort of surrealist imagery might sound in the King’s mind,” says Doty, noting the dramatic tension in his words, delivered with “just the right amount of flair.”

It is the first time Giamatti has worked with the brand. If McDonald’s can enlist the soothing tones of “Succession” star Brian Cox to help promote items such as its new chicken sandwich, Burger King can certainly hire Giamatti to voice its new campaign.

“Nightmare,” which also has shorter versions, is set to be followed by three additional TV commercials and a radio spot. Future ads will focus on the food itself, including the hand-breading of the sandwich, which Doty sees as a differentiator among chicken sandwiches offered by fast-food burger chains. 

More chicken sandwich news
The chicken sandwich wars stay hot as more chains join the flock
Jessica Wohl
KFC and McDonald’s launches confirm chicken sandwiches are still having a moment
Jessica Wohl
5 marketing lessons from the chicken sandwich wars
Jessica Wohl
Popeyes unabashedly bashes Chick-fil-A to promote the return of its chicken sandwich
Jessica Wohl

Burger King is offering a free Whopper with online Ch’King orders for two weeks, a way for people to decide which they prefer, while, of course, promoting both the Ch’King and the chain’s most famous burger.

When it comes to chicken, Chick-fil-A remains the market leader among fast feeders. Data from delivery app orders for eight chains tracked by Edison Trends show that in April, Chick-fil-A got 41% of the money spent on chicken sandwiches via food delivery apps, followed by McDonald’s (27%) and Popeyes (12%). Burger King, with 3%, was in 7th place, just above chicken-focused chain Zaxby’s, which garnered 2%.

And, as if the industry needed further proof of the chicken sandwich war continuing to show no end, Chili’s — where BK’s Doty most recently worked — this week announced a new chicken sandwich available just in June.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Motel 6 taps into ‘economy movers’ in first work from Barkley

Motel 6 taps into ‘economy movers’ in first work from Barkley
How Naomi Osaka's French Open exit affects her sponsorship future

How Naomi Osaka's French Open exit affects her sponsorship future
Toyota adds data privacy portal to apps

Toyota adds data privacy portal to apps
PetSmart debuts new brand platform as competition heats up

PetSmart debuts new brand platform as competition heats up
Business travel is resuming for marketers

Business travel is resuming for marketers
How Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s first ads are trying to avoid ‘bro-y seltzer sameness’

How Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s first ads are trying to avoid ‘bro-y seltzer sameness’

11 brand campaigns that blend Pride with purpose

11 brand campaigns that blend Pride with purpose
Kate Spade enters the TikTok dance with a love letter to New York

Kate Spade enters the TikTok dance with a love letter to New York