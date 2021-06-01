CMO Strategy

Business travel is resuming for marketers

An ANA survey reveals executives are ready to travel
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 01, 2021.
Credit: Stefani Reynolds_Bloomberg

Marketers appear ready to travel for work again. In a stark contrast to four months ago, a majority of executives are now willing to travel domestically for reasons that include business, according to a new travel-focused survey conducted by the Association of National Advertisers.

The ANA found that 77% of vaccinated respondents would travel, compared to just 23% as recently as February, the last time the survey was issued. The association surveyed ANA brand marketers, marketing-related businesses, including agencies and nonmembers in May.

“This new report shows business travel is strengthening, but we still have a long way to go before we reach pre-COVID levels,” said Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA, in a statement.

The report also found that more companies are now allowing executive travel, unlike a few months ago. Some 25% of brand marketers who took the survey said they allow employees to travel for business, compared to 10% four months ago.

Liodice noted the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine in prompting more travel. Indeed, more than 87% of survey respondents said they have received the vaccine; some 8% said they were planning to receive it and 5% said they did not plan to get vaccinated.

In recent weeks, many travel brands have boosted their marketing and product offerings in order to take advantage of the coming surge. Last week, Airbnb rolled out new features on its site. Earlier this spring, Expedia debuted its largest campaign yet in an offering that includes Rashida Jones.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

