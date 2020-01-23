Chase names a new CMO

Just a few weeks after promoting former Chase Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Lemkau to a new role leading wealth management, Chase has named a new top marketer. The bank announced Thursday that Leslie Gillin will be CMO for the Chase, J.P Morgan and corporate brands.
As it was for Lemkau, this is a promotion for Gillin, who has been with Chase for three years, most recently as president of the co-brand credit card business. That work has involved dealing with Chase partners in hospitality, airlines and entertainment. Her work has also grown the revenue of the co-brand card portfolio, according to Gordon Smith, co-president and chief operating officer at JPMorgan Chase. “I’m confident that her knowledge, energy and creativity will now serve the whole firm and our customers very well,” he said in a statement.
Prior to Chase, Gillin spent a quarter century in roles at Chase competitors including Bank of America and Citi, where she was CMO of the global consumer bank.
In December, Chase announced that Lemkau, who has been with the bank since 1998, would become CEO of the company’s U.S. Wealth Management division. On Thursday, Lemkau expressed support for her successor in a statement: “I know she will crush this job.”