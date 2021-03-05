Chipotle cosmetics are back, and Elmo cleans up for SC Johnson: Trending
The week’s biggest moves, hits and misses and newsmakers.
Winning
The pandemic has caused pro sports leagues much pain, with interrupted schedules and scattered in-game attendance—but one silver lining is that the newfound attention on cleanliness has opened up a sponsorship revenue stream. Witness a deal the National Basketball Association and Women’s National Basketball Association announced this week, making Clorox their official cleaning brand.
Losing
Movie theaters have had a tough year, and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek probably didn’t help their cause with comments suggesting that the trend of quickly putting movies on home-viewing channels is here to stay. “The consumer is probably more impatient than they’ve ever been before, particularly since now they’ve had the luxury of an entire year of getting titles at home pretty much when they want them,” he said Monday at a Morgan Stanley media and technology conference.
Quote of the week
“So many things happened with the inauguration and the insurrection and now it feels like spring is a time for rebirth and renewal from a marketing perspective—we’re all going to prey on open wallets”—Lindsey Slaby, founder of Sunday Dinner, a marketing strategy consultancy, on rising consumer-spending optimism.
Tweet of the week
Number of the week
3,500: The number of jobs added in advertising, public relations and related services in February, a positive sign for agencies following a sharp drop in January.
Is that guac on your eyelids?
Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics are back with another makeup collection. The reunion comes after a buzzy collaboration in 2020 sold out in minutes. Now, the pair have stocked up with more products and various promotional plans, including a remix of the "Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)" viral TikTok hit, as “Eyes. Chips. Face” for the partnership. Products include 12 shades of eyeshadow inspired by ingredients such as rice, beans, salsa and, yes, guac. There’s also “Make It Hot” lip gloss, an “Extra Guac” sponge set and an “Eyes. Chips. Face” makeup bag. The vegan, cruelty-free products are being sold by both brands on their websites starting March 10, and on virtual shopping platform NTWRK. Chipotle also plans to offer an “Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl” for online ordering. And each purchase of the $16 eyeshadow collection includes an offer for free chips and guac at Chipotle.
Elmo’s world—is clean
Fresh off their Super Bowl appearance for DoorDash, the Sesame Street gang is now stumping for SC Johnson. The maker of Windex, Pledge and otter household products is out with a new YouTube video series starring Elmo and his dad educating kids on self-care, hygiene and health—popular topics amid the pandemic.
Luka Doncic has new title
The endorsement battle among sports drinks brands is getting more intense. Bodyarmor and Gatorade have been going at it for years and, of late, BioSteel has stepped up its game. Late last year the brand inked a deal with Patrick Mahomes, and now it is adding another big-time player—National Basketball Association star Luka Doncic. BioSteele gave him a fancy title—global chief hydration officer, which is now the primary moniker on his LinkedIn page, playing second fiddle to what millions of fans know him for, a player for the Dallas Mavericks.
On the move
Foot Locker named Melody Ehsani creative director of its women’s business, tasked with expanding the brand to female consumers with new content and products. A Los Angeles designer, Ehsani created streetwear brand ME, which sells jewelry, footwear and clothing.
Connected Cannabis, a California-based cannabis brand, hired Craig Lyon as head of marketing. He had been at Nike for a decade, most recently as senior director of brand marketing for North America.
Freshly, the prepared meal delivery service acquired by Nestlé in 2020, appointed Anna Fabrega as its first chief commercialization officer, with oversight of growth and strategic partnership initiatives, building and leading teams across marketing, brand, menu development, customer experience and sales. She most recently led the Amazon Go stores and Amazon Kitchen private-label fresh food business.
Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jessica Wohl