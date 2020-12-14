CMO Strategy

Creative agency Raxo launches diversity platform Ad+d Culture

Initiatives to encourage change within the industry, such as offering RFPs to minority-owned agencies, will roll out through 2021
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on December 14, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Thinx drops new spot as sales spike—but some networks still won’t show blood
Credit: Ad+d Culture

Recognizing the need for equity in the historically white male world of advertising, New York-based creative shop Raxo has launched Ad+d Culture, a platform to uplift minority-owned ad agencies and encourage diversity of race, gender and sexual orientation in the industry.

Through next year, Ad+d Culture and its online portal will serve to motivate some of ad land’s major players to diversify with actions, not just words—for example, asking a brand to dedicate a portion of its marketing budget to a POC-run creative agency.

“It’s time to really look at minorities in advertising as an advantage. We want to empower agencies that are diverse because it’s authentically part of their culture and not just a trend,” says Raxo’s co-founder and managing partner Marla Gonzalez.

 

The crux of Ad+d Culture’s philosophy is simple: When your agency is not diverse, how can you really speak to a diverse audience?

“Not only are we calling out the ad industry as a whole, we are also calling upon the companies hiring them to step up, review internal selection processes, and take action,” the company says in a statement.

To facilitate that shift, Ad+d Culture is working to connect minority-owned agencies with potential clients by letting brands upload vetted proposal requests directly via its portal. Companies that pledge budgets toward the platform’s featured agencies or offer RFP opportunities will “receive recognition and coverage as industry changemakers” on its website, Ad+d Culture says. 

The platform will continue to roll out new initiatives in the new year, including an in-development “incubator program” for small POC-run creative shops and a podcast series dedicated to examining diversity within the advertising industry.

According to Porter Novelli’s 2020 Executive Purpose Study, which was published in September, 76% of corporate executives acknowledge the role of business in perpetuating systemic inequality while nearly three-quarters believe it is a company’s role to address social injustice.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Thinx drops new spot as sales spike—but some networks still won’t show blood

Thinx drops new spot as sales spike—but some networks still won’t show blood
Heineken USA moves Dos Equis from Droga5 to Sid Lee

Heineken USA moves Dos Equis from Droga5 to Sid Lee
Corona beer’s 30-year-old Christmas ad takes on new relevance in social distancing age

Corona beer’s 30-year-old Christmas ad takes on new relevance in social distancing age
The Week Ahead: CES is previewed and Nike reports earnings

The Week Ahead: CES is previewed and Nike reports earnings
Jane Lynch slings one-liners for Mercedes and brands prep for Dry January: Trending

Jane Lynch slings one-liners for Mercedes and brands prep for Dry January: Trending
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Pepsi gives back to New York City bodegas this holiday season

Pepsi gives back to New York City bodegas this holiday season

The fastest-growing brands of 2020

The fastest-growing brands of 2020