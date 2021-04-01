Fernando Machado is leaving Burger King parent company
Fernando Machado, one of the nation’s most high-profile chief marketing officers whose work helped reignite momentum at Burger King and Popeyes, is leaving parent company Restaurant Brands International for an undisclosed position.
Machado, when asked where he is heading next, said he would reveal his next role “soon,” but declined to elaborate further.
Machado joined Burger King as head of brand marketing in 2014 after 18 years at Unilever. He was named Burger King’s chief marketing officer in 2017 and became global CMO of parent company Restaurant Brands International at the beginning of 2020.
“I am leaving RBI and hope to announce where I’m going soon,” Machado said in a statement to Ad Age. “It’s a great opportunity for me. It has been an amazing seven years at Restaurant Brands International. I am super proud of the team’s impact on the brands, especially Burger King, and work around sustainability, food quality, and diversity and inclusion. Restaurant Brands International now has a really strong marketing team, and I am confident they will continue to do great work.”
Machado's global CMO role is not being filled. Paloma Azulay, the global CMO of the company’s Popeyes chain, will become global chief brand officer of Restaurant Brands International overseeing international markets.
Machado has overseen campaigns including “McWhopper,” “Google Home of the Whopper,” “Whopper Detour” and “Moldy Whopper” for Burger King, and worked closely with the Popeyes team on its hit chicken sandwich launch in 2019. Many of the campaigns during his tenure have been award-winning pieces of work.
Last month, in a rare marketing misstep, Burger King came under fire for an International Women’s Day campaign. The chain meant to promote the idea of elevating more women in the industry, but did so by emphasizing the line “women belong in the kitchen.”
Machado, Ad Age’s brand CMO of the year in 2020, began his career as an engineering intern at Unilever and soon moved into marketing at the consumer goods giant. Later, after four years working on Unilever’s Dove brand, including its “Real Beauty Sketches” work, Machado left Unilever in search of a brand that was “dusty and old,” he told Ad Age in 2020. That’s when he called Alex Macedo, then president of Burger King North America, who he knew from their INSEAD MBA program years before.
At Restaurant Brands International, Machado oversaw marketing for Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons.
“RBI wishes Fer the very best,” a company statement read. “One of the great things that Fer did for the company is attract and grow strong marketing talent within the RBI organization. Today, RBI is fortunate to have exceptional home-market CMOs in Hope Bagozzi, Ellie Doty and Bruno Cardinali, and all three have built strong marketing teams at Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes. The organization also has talented marketing teams and strong leadership around the world and Paloma Azulay will become our new RBI Global Chief Brand Officer to ensure brand consistency worldwide."
Machado and his team at Restaurant Brands International have worked with a variety of agencies globally, including David, FCB and Gut. In 2017, Machado spoke at an Ad Age Next event, giving a speech he called "How to Suck Less as a Client." He outlined five principles, beginning with understanding your brand.