CMO Strategy

Find out what’s next in health and wellness

Join Ad Age on Feb. 11 for a virtual conference
By Ad Age Staff. Published on December 15, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ally will give $250 to all babies born on Dec. 31

The pandemic has put a spotlight on the health and wellness industry, which was already on an upswing even before COVID-19. In recent months, home fitness brands have thrived and self-care brands have flourished as consumers sought to tame coronavirus-related anxiety. Yet, with a vaccine in sight, health care brands are already plotting their next moves to maintain brand strength and continue to forge consumer connections in a rapidly changing environment.

At Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness on Feb. 11, executives in the health and wellness sector will discuss how their brands have changed in recent months, and what lies ahead. The livestreamed event will examine the trends that are here to stay and those that may have been simply pandemic-related fads.

Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, will discuss how the fitness chain has adapted to the COVID-19 crisis and what the plan is for 2021.

Esi Bracey Eggleston, executive VP and chief operating officer, North America, of beauty and personal care at Unilever, will talk about how Unilever and its personal care brands are integrating wellness into marketing.

And Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer from One Medical, will speak on a panel about the new doctor’s office and what that means for both brands and consumers. Other topics to be discussed include how brands are tapping into the self-care movement, and what role technology plays for food and fitness marketers.

To learn more, click here.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ally will give $250 to all babies born on Dec. 31

Ally will give $250 to all babies born on Dec. 31
5 retail marketing trends that will outlive the pandemic

5 retail marketing trends that will outlive the pandemic
Thinx drops new spot as sales spike—but some networks still won’t show blood

Thinx drops new spot as sales spike—but some networks still won’t show blood
Creative agency Raxo launches diversity platform Ad+d Culture

Creative agency Raxo launches diversity platform Ad+d Culture
Heineken USA moves Dos Equis from Droga5 to Sid Lee

Heineken USA moves Dos Equis from Droga5 to Sid Lee
Corona beer’s 30-year-old Christmas ad takes on new relevance in social distancing age

Corona beer’s 30-year-old Christmas ad takes on new relevance in social distancing age
The Week Ahead: CES is previewed and Nike reports earnings

The Week Ahead: CES is previewed and Nike reports earnings
Jane Lynch slings one-liners for Mercedes and brands prep for Dry January: Trending

Jane Lynch slings one-liners for Mercedes and brands prep for Dry January: Trending