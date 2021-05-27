Find out what’s next in multicultural marketing on June 29
It’s been a year since George Floyd’s murder prompted nationwide protests and calls for a more just and equitable society. Brands, advertising agencies and others in the marketing industry broke their silence and began speaking out—speaking out against systemic racism, against social injustice and the fact that very little progress has been made by the industry in the U.S.
Companies pledged to invest more, revealed their own internal diversity stats and built programs to bring more BIPOC talent into their ranks, while also elevating the executives of color they did have.
Yet, multicultural efforts are still just a small part of marketing budgets.
Media entrepreneurs like Byron Allen and Sean Combs are explicitly calling out companies, arguing that what brands spend with Black-owned media is just a fraction of what Black consumers represent in terms of their customer base. The Hispanic Marketing Council sent a letter to 1,000 chief marketing officers in early May, contending that "Too many brands are 'robbing Peter to pay Paul' by shifting budgets from Hispanic to Black to Asian efforts without ever expanding the size of the investment." And the leaders of multicultural advertising agencies, like Aaron Walton of Walton Isaacson, reason that the total market approach isn't just offensive, it's dangerous.
So what will it take to change how the advertising and marketing community reaches and engages consumers from underrepresented groups? And how can the industry better understand what inclusive strategies really look like?
On June 29, marketers, agency leaders and media executives will answer these questions and more at Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing, a one-day virtual conference.
