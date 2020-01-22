Gap CMO exits after just 11 months, as role gets 'redefined'
Less than a year into her job as CMO of the Gap, Alegra O’Hare has left the troubled apparel brand, according to a spokeswoman. O’Hare, who joined last February, was a retail marketing veteran responsible for successful campaigns at Adidas.
"As we look ahead, we will be redefining the role of the Chief Marketing Officer," a Gap spokeswoman wrote via email.
Last week, Gap Inc. said it was abandoning plans to spin off its less-expensive, more-profitable Old Navy division into a separate entity. At the same time, the clothier announced that Neil Fiske, president and CEO of the Gap brand, was leaving the company. His exit follows that of Art Peck, CEO of Gap Inc., who was fired from the company in November after 15 years at the helm.
Yet, Gap says it performed better than expected during the crucial holiday season. The company currently expects same-store sales to be down mid-single digits and net sales to be down low-single digits for fiscal year 2019.
During her short stint at Gap, O’Hare was responsible for some changes. Her recent holiday campaign went in a more emotional direction than the previous jazzier work the brand was known for. She also put more dollars into digital—the long-form holiday spot, which showcased the importance of a red, Gap-branded hoodie for one family, did not air on TV—as a way of connecting with younger consumers.
As it struggles to recruit shoppers, the once-mighty Gap has also had trouble finding a CMO that fits. Five years ago, the company did away with the CMO position. A year later, the brand hired Craig Brommers, a marketing executive from competitor Abercrombie. After three years, he left and O’Hare took the marketing reins.
News of O’Hare’s departure was first reported by Campaign.